As General Hospital Leading Man Shares a Beautiful Photo on the Night of His Baby Girl’s First High School Dance, He Marvels, ‘And Just Like That, They’re All Grown Up’
John Paschal/JPI
They grow up so fast.
Watching our kids grow up before our eyes is one of the most wonderful and heart wrenching experiences that life offers. As we’re sure General Hospital‘s Cameron Mathison (Drew) could explain, seeing them become confident young men and women is truly amazing, but that doesn’t mean we won’t always miss the children they once were.
But there’s no going backwards, and honestly, moments like the one Mathison shared over the weekend make it all worth it. The actor showcased a series of Instagram stories when his daughter, Leila, attended her “first high school dance.”
She and her friends headed out for a night on the town we’re sure they’ll never forget, stopping by In-N-Out Burger (which, as Mathison laughed is about as California as it comes) and taking breathtaking photos overlooking a glittering Los Angeles. (Which we’d argue is even more Californian!)
More: Chad Duell opens up about Courtney Hope split
The teary-eyed emoji when Mathison shared a pic of “#daddysgirl,” really said it all.
“And just like that, they’re all grown up,” he wrote with the gorgeous photo.
More: Maurice Benard and daughter Heather talk dark days
Mathison’s co-stars past and present chimed in to comment. Young & Restless‘ Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea) has known the actor since their All My Children era, when her unstable Annie romanced his good guy Ryan.
In fact, Egan’s known Leila just about as long as her dad has. She first popped up in Pine Valley just days after Mathison’s youngest was born! So we can understand her tears upon seeing the baby she’d known grown into a young woman on the town.
But when Marcus Coloma (Nicholas) responded with a couple of hearts, Maurice Benard had to jump in and tease everyone.
“Marcus, stop liking Cameron,” Sonny’s portrayer wrote. “I’m getting jealous.”
Hey, at least it’s far kinder than how Sonny’s been treating poor Drew! Mathison laughed it up and replied with a few hearts of his own. There was nothing but love on this special night.
Before you head out, why not check out some more soap opera stars with their real-life kids? Mathison already made the cut — as did a number of his General Hospital family!