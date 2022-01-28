John Paschal/JPI

In fact, get all the tissues.

The week to come is going to be an emotional one for General Hospital fans: Not only do Ned and Olivia renew their weddings vows — officially putting behind them the estrangement that resulted from his “slip” with Alexis — but he bids adieu to the other significant woman in his life: mom Tracy.

In a quiet moment following the “I re-dos,” Ned offers his condolences over Luke’s demise, Soap Opera Digest reports. Though for viewers, Anthony Geary’s character will live on in the mystery after mystery that have been left in his wake, for Tracy, he’s just… gone.

Then comes the moment we’ve been dreading since the much-missed Jane Elliot began her return engagement as Tracy: her farewell. Mother and son “gotten closer,” Wally Kurth (Ned) told the magazine, “and it’s the two characters saying goodbye to one another once again — and there was probably a little bit of Wally and Jane in there, too.”

The actors go way back — way, way back. Longtime soap fans will recall that before Kurth assumed the role of Tracy’s son from Kurt McKinney (later Matt, Guiding Light) in 1991, they’d played lovers Justin and Anjelica on Days of Our Lives. “Whenever we say goodbye to each other, we are genuinely sad to see each other go,” Kurth said. So “it’s a pretty strong and profound goodbye, because they don’t know when they’re going to see each other again.”

Sigh.