Did one of the show’s biggest stars let slip a secret?

There’s no love lost between Spencer’s girlfriend and his pals, especially now that things are spiraling out of control at the cabin. What was supposed to be a long-awaited, fun-filled getaway for the General Hospital teens has instead turned into a whole lotta drama thanks to Esme and her tainted toddies.

Of course, the real problem is that five isn’t an even number, meaning that where Joss, Cameron, Spencer, Trina and Esme are concerned, someone’s gotta be the odd man (or, in this case, woman) out. So far, that’s been Trina, but the balance of power could be shifting now that Joss — never the biggest Esme fan to begin with — is getting increasingly suspicious of the young vixen’s wicked ways.

What this situation really needs is someone new… perhaps a young man willing to do Esme’s bidding? Or to court Trina and make Spencer realize just how foolish he’s been when it comes to the girl he first met while posing as “Victor.”

What, you may ask, has inspired our flight of fancy? Believe it or not, a social media post from none other than Sonny’s portrayer, Maurice Benard! In an instagram story, Benard posted a picture — taken several years back — of himself with son Joshua James Benard along with the words, “Is someone coming to GH?”

Well, it didn’t take long for the Twitterverse to explode with speculation that the younger Benard might soon be making another appearance. We say “another” because faithful viewers will recall that Joshua played a young version of Sonny when General Hospital celebrated his dad’s 25th anniversary in the role with a special episode in which the “coffee importer” pondered what his life might have been like had he chosen a different path.

No word yet on whether Joshua really is appearing on the soap again, let alone whether it might be as a new member of the teen scene or perhaps in another flashback to Sonny’s younger days. But having turned 17 this past December, the handsome young man would certainly be the right age to jump into the already complicated situation unfolding around Sonny’s stepdaughter Joss and her friends!

What do you think, gang? Couldn’t you just see Benard’s son plotting with Esme, wooing Trina… or even both? Share your thoughts in the comment section, then check out the gallery below in which we look back and sigh at the memory of some classic characters we’ll never not miss.