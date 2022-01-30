Prepare to ‘Squee!’ When General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Adorably Reveals ‘What Happens When Granddad Hasn’t Seen Grandchild in Three Weeks’
Howard Wise/JPI
This reunion clip is must-see cuteness overload!
While Maurice Benard’s alter-ego on General Hospital is facing a boatload of troubles, the actor himself was awash in nothing but good vibes when he visited with his little granddaughter recently. Okay, we might have to call them shy, tentative vibes, but you’ll see what we mean.
Benard, whose character Sonny is on the verge of spiraling without his lithium medication, and whose wife Carly (Laura Wright) is posted up at the Metro Court after leaving him, took some time away from the on-screen drama to spend some quality time with his sweet grandbaby, who he hadn’t seen in three whole weeks… which is a long time at that age (her age, not his)!
The busy granddad was kind enough to share the video of their reunion on his social media – and we’re so glad he did because it’s the most stinkin’ cute thing we’ve seen in a minute! Benard captioned the clip, “What happens when granddad hasn’t seen grandchild in three weeks?”
Watch the tot’s delightful mix of excitement and trepidation as she realizes she’s being filmed and then gets caught up in her granddad’s loving arms.
If you’re a fan of Benard’s State of Mind vlog, you won’t want to miss the latest installment in which Benard sat down with his daughter Heather and she got candid about his eye-opening behavior and “weird energy” as the actor coped with the mental challenges of the pandemic.
Are you hoping Sonny will be able to convince Carly to get back together or is there another storyline direction you have in mind for the General Hospital vet?