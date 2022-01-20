General Hospital ‘Catfight’: Leading Lady Warns Scene Stealer, ‘Don’t All About Eve Me’

“I don’t ask to do it,” she added, “but I won’t shy away from it, either.”

Nice try, kitty. But you’ll have to do better than that to draw attention away from the soap legend whose characters have managed to come between not one but two dynamic duos (Josh and Reva on Guiding Light and, of course, Sonny and Carly on General Hospital). “I should wear a shirt,” Watros joked during a recent episode of The Locher Room (which you can watch in full below). “‘If You Need Someone to Get in Between the Couple You Love, Hire Me.’

Finally, the scene stealer jumped off camera. Crisis averted. “My cat is a diva,” the Emmy winner captioned her post. “Always has to be the star!”

Then Nina’s portrayer addressed her feline “competition” directly. “Now is not your time, kitty,” she said. “Don’t All About Eve me. Don’t do it.”

“I’m trying to do an audition, and this kitty wants to be an actor,” she deadpanned to her followers in a video to which every cat parent will relate.

You remember the classic Bette Davis movie All About Eve, right? She’s a Broadway great who’s forced to bare her claws when her spotlight is stolen by a cunning wannabe. Well, a similar scene played out recently in the life of General Hospital leading lady Cynyhia Watros, she jokingly shared on Instagram on January 19.

1 / 59 <p>… plays Sonny Corinthos, the dimpled don who can impregnate a woman by doing no more than flash a smoldering gaze like… Ack! Like <em>this</em> one! Look away before it’s too late! Look away!</p>

2 / 59 <p>… is Carly, Sonny’s mercurial moll, who can go from “till death do us part” to “if looks could kill” faster than you can read this caption. And that’s even if you’re a <em>mega</em> fast reader.</p>

3 / 59 <p>… brings to life Dante Falconeri, the PCPD detective who is… Oh, awkward. He’s the firstborn of the city’s most notorious mobster. Let’s focus on Mom instead, shall we? Next picture…</p>

4 / 59 <p>… portrays Olivia Quartermaine, the Bensonhurst babe who married so far up, she now lives in <span style="text-decoration: line-through">her Richie Rich husband Ned’s</span> Monica’s mansion.</p>

5 / 59 <p>… is money, as the kids would say, as Ned Quartermaine, the heir apparent to grandfather Edward’s fortune — <em>and</em> his testiness. Good luck with that, buddy!</p>

6 / 59 <p>… walks mile after mile in the shoes of Michael Corinthos, the corporate-minded offspring of Carly and <span style="text-decoration: line-through">A.J. Quartermaine</span> Sonny. Never mind that scratch-out; those in the family or its “business” know better than to discuss it.</p>

7 / 59 <p>… is Michael’s girlfriend Willow, a sweet-hearted schoolteacher who learns every day that in a town like Port Charles, it’s easy to get it wrong when you’re trying to do right.</p>

8 / 59 <p>… plays Harmony Miller, Willow’s mother and no longer a cult member, thank you very much. On the contrary, thank <em>you</em>, Harmony!</p>

9 / 59 <p>… rocks as Carly’s chip off the ol’ block, Josslyn Jacks, a teenage dream with enough fire in her to reduce to cinders anyone crazy enough to hurt her nearest and dearest. While maintaining a 4.0 GPA, we might add.</p>

10 / 59 <p>… here demonstrates the <em>Home Alone</em> OMG expression that the audience so often wears as they watch Nina Reeves make one questionable choice after another.</p>

11 / 59 <p>… is the real-life alter ego of Alexis Davis, a former attorney and occasional hot mess who knows the law inside and out. As in, she hasn’t just represented criminals, she’s served time herself.</p>

12 / 59 <p>… plays Alexis’ oldest daughter, Sam McCall, P.I., mother and all-around action figure. She’s kinda like a Nancy Drew with a better right hook and edgier wardrobe.</p>

13 / 59 <p>… brings <span style="text-decoration: line-through">back</span> to life Drew Cain, the “late” Jason Morgan’s “late” brother. Until an accident and some serious plastic surgery rearranged Drew’s face, he shared not only his twin’s taste in love interests but his handsome mug, too.</p>

14 / 59 <p>… is Elizabeth Webber, the nurse you most want to administer your shots, if only because she can distract you with tales from her bat-[bleep]-crazy life. Pro tip: Ask her about the time she married a serial killer whose homicidal tendencies were contained in a brain tumor.</p>

15 / 59 <p>… scrubs in as Dr. Hamilton Finn — Finn to his friends. Also Finn to pretty much everyone else. No one wants to compete with the musical to be called Hamilton anymore.</p>

16 / 59 <p>… threatens us daily with cuteness overload as Violet Barnes, Finn’s daughter with… Say, where <em>is</em> Hayden, anyway? By the time you read this, we may already be finding out.</p>

17 / 59 <p>… plays Molly Lansing, the future RBG who longs to follow in mom Alexis’ footsteps. Minus the whole going-to-prison part, though. She could do without that.</p>

18 / 59 <p>… is Molly’s significant other, TJ Ashford, possessor of what is arguably the winningest smile in Port Charles. Possibly even all of New York; we haven’t checked — yet.</p>

19 / 59 <p>… slays as Curtis Ashford, not only the coolest cat this side of the freezer section of the grocery but the club owner whose presence is what makes his bar more than a spot, a hot spot.</p>

20 / 59 <p>… makes the rounds as Portia Robinson, a doctor whose romantic entanglements are likely to get her diagnosed with “acute twitterpation.”</p>

21 / 59 <p>… plays Shawn Butler, the ex-con who, like Alexis, is rebuilding a life for himself on the outside. Step No. 1: Score some of that chili at Kelly’s. What? Like you wouldn’t?</p>

22 / 59 <p>… illuminates Port Charles’ dark prince, Nikolas Cassadine, heir to not just a fortune but enough blood-spattered family baggage to keep him on Kevin Collins’ couch for life. </p>

23 / 59 <p>… is Nikolas’ better half, Ava Jerome, an art dealer and sometime mafiosa whose warm smile belies the fact that she’s been known to put the “fatal” in “femme fatale.”</p>

24 / 59 <p>… hides behind Victor Cassadine’s cheerful demeanor enough schemes to teach a master class in chicanery. The character is, in short, a classic Cassadine.</p>

25 / 59 <p>… plays Nikolas’ son Spencer, a teenager every bit as troubled and brooding as Dad was at that age. Maybe a nice girl could set him down the straight and nar… Oh dear. His introductory boo is anything <em>but</em> nice.</p>

26 / 59 <p>… is scheme weaver Esme Prince, a conniver that you can just tell has at all times a thought bubble over her head that reads, “Muahaha! I’m fooling them all!”</p>

27 / 59 <p>… gives heart to Valentin, once described as the most fearsome of all the Cassadines… by characters that we assume were very, very frightened of handsome, charming fellows.</p>

28 / 59 <p>… is Port Charles’ Superwoman, Anna Devane, the born butt-kicker you can always rely on to be the voice of reason. Unless it was during that unfortunate period where she thought that Peter August was her son. Then, er, not so much.</p>

29 / 59 <p>… plays Sasha Gilmore, who, since arriving in Port Charles, has stared down so many disasters, it’s a wonder she hasn’t started walking around with her eyes shut!</p>

30 / 59 <p>… is Brando Corbin, the distant relation of Sonny’s who fits in with the Corinthoses like an offer you can’t refuse. Plus, who <em>wouldn’t</em> want that face in their family portraits?</p>

31 / 59 <p>… is Gladys, not only Brando’s mom and a hoot and a half but our pick for the Best Tough Broad of 2021. No, really — <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/daytime-soap-operas-best-worst-2021-couples-scenes-photos/" target="_blank">there’s an award for that</a>, and she won it, hands down. If she hadn’t, knowing Gladys, she would’ve bribed the judges.</p>

32 / 59 <p>… keeps the batteries recharged in the Energiser Bunny of villains, Peter August, a second-generation antagonist who proves the old adage about only the good dying young.</p>

33 / 59 <p>… is always in vogue as fashionista Maxie Jones, who hopes to break her pattern of getting mixed up with one jerk (Peter) after another (Levi Dunkleman) after another (Logan Hayes). Where’s her next Nathan West, for Peter’s sake?!?</p>

34 / 59 <p>… plays <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Todd Manning</span> <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Franco Baldwin</span> Austin Gatlin Holt, the doctor son of Edward’s bastard heir, Jimmy Lee. Or at least this week he is. The show changes the Emmy winner’s characters almost as often as we refill our chip bowl.</p>

35 / 59 <p>… portrays PCPD detective Harrison Chase, given the thankless task of being a genuine good guy in a town that’s overrun with not-so-good ones for whom we still root.</p>

36 / 59 <p>… lends his gravitas to Cyrus Renault, the most formidable mobster to hit Port Charles since Frank Smith. Oh, and he also happens to be Laura Collins’ brother, whether she likes it or not… which she most definitely does not. </p>

37 / 59 <p>… plays doctor as Britt Westbourne, a reformed conniver whose twinkling eyes still say, “I can hatch a plot with the best of ’em — try me.” Sorry, our insurance doesn’t cover plot-hatching.</p>

38 / 59 <p>… is Terry Randolph, Elizabeth Webber’s longtime best friend and a dedicated doctor who’s overdue to prescribe herself a love life.</p>

39 / 59 <p>… is enjoying the Get Out of Jail Finally card that was given to Brad-Not-Bradley Cooper only days before he had to decide what color after orange would be the new black.</p>

40 / 59 <p>… started 2022 back on contract as Felicia Scorpio, the enduring heroine whose 1980s adventures with ex-husband Frisco Jones made her a daytime legend.</p>

41 / 59 <p>… never fails to make a scene an actual <em>scene</em> as Liesl Obrecht, the doctor about whom we’ve always been mad. Yes, even back when Lex Luthor was looking at her misdeeds and going, “Gracious! Take it down a notch, ma’am.”</p>

42 / 59 <p>… is so beloved as Scotty Baldwin that fans flipped their collective lids when a Twitter post made it sound like he might have left Port Charles for good. (Spoiler alert: <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/general-hospital/news/619039/general-hospital-fans-react-kin-shriner-scotty-done/" target="_blank">He hadn’t and hasn’t</a>, thank heavens!)</p>

43 / 59 <p>… to put on a soap opera. And a whole lotta talented people both in front of <em>and</em> behind the camera. (One of them even took this group shot.)</p>

44 / 59 <p>The Emmy-winning triumvirate that plays Ava, Carly and Nina is close in real life. <em>Literally</em>, as you can see. All three got their starts on New York-based soaps in the 1990s.</p>

45 / 59 <p>Uh-oh. Based on Dante’s expression, he knows that what comes next in the saying is “Boy loses girl.” We’re not gonna be the ones to break it to Sam!</p>

46 / 59 <p>Jordan who? Curtis is now playing doctor with Portia. Which may explain why it’s suddenly become so hard to get an appointment with her!</p>

47 / 59 <p>Don’t mind if the tag team that brings to life Shawn and TJ does just that. If only life in Port Charles gave their <em>characters</em> as many reasons to crack a smile and laugh.</p>

48 / 59 <p>Thankfully, Molly has inherited Alexis’ strong-mindedness, not her alcoholism and attraction to mobsters. Not yet, anyway.</p>

49 / 59 <p>Eh, gorgeous, yes. But happy? We wouldn’t put money on Esme and Spencer’s relationship lasting the year.</p>

50 / 59 <p>The apple of Finn’s eye never fails to put a little extra twinkle in ours. No wonder she made our list of soaps’ cutest kids of all time. (<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/gallery/soaps-cutest-kids-children-all-time-photos/" target="_blank">Check it out here</a>.)</p>

51 / 59 <p>OK, maybe not <em>all</em> of the gang, but more than half a dozen of the ABC soap’s finest.</p>

52 / 59 <p>Nevertheless, Dante’s photo op with Sam was crashed by <span style="text-decoration: line-through">Ryan from <em>All My Children</em></span> her ex. #awkward</p>

53 / 59 <p>Somehow we doubt that Valentin would like the sound of that. Victor, on the other hand…</p>

54 / 59 <p>You’d think that by now Nina would have learned not to so much as <em>gaze</em> at fellas who are involved with other women. And yet…</p>

55 / 59 <p>Family matters to Curtis and Vernee Watson’s scene-stealing Stella Henry. Enough said.</p>

56 / 59 <p>Ha. It’ll be a cold day in hell, we suspect, before Esme and Josslyn can even exchange smiles that aren’t fake.</p>

57 / 59 <p>Finn and Elizabeth hope that in one another they’ve found a chance at a new beginning. Well, a <em>new</em> new beginning. They’ve gone through quite a few, haven’t they?</p>

58 / 59 <p>Never mind how bitterly Sonny and Carly can argue. It’s called passion, people! Passion! And they have it to spare.</p>