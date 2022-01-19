©Anchor Bay Entertainment/courtesy Everett Collection

John Stamos reflects on a friend who “did it right.”

On Sunday, January 9, the entertainment world went silent to honor a man who contributed so much to the industry. Following Bob Saget’s death at the age of 65, many took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen star, including General Hospital alum John Stamos (ex-Blackie).

Stamos and Saget worked together for many years, most notably during their time playing Jesse and Danny on the 1980s/1990s sitcom Full House and later during its reboot Fuller House. Stamos recently recalled reading Saget’s last Instagram post and reflected, “My first thought was he looked too ‘alive’ to die a few hours later. But when I really thought about it — Bob did it right. We should all want to ‘die alive’.”

Saget’s last social presence in question was shared by the late actor a few hours before he was found in a room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. He had been on tour and had posted, “Okay, I loved tonight’s show in Jacksonville. Really nice audience. Lots of positivity… I had no idea I did a two hour set tonight. I’m back in comedy like I was when I was 26. I guess I’m finding my new voice and loving every moment of it.”

Along with a video of memorable moments of his beloved castmate over the years, Stamos went on to express, “We don’t want to be filled with regret and remorse, forgotten, and discarded. We want to be overwhelmed with the privilege of doing what we do best.” He closed out the loving tribute by recalling that “Bob felt young, energized, grateful and appreciated” and that “he died bright and fierce.”

Prior to that, Stamos shared a photo with Saget and stated, “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone – I’m not going to say goodbye yet. I’m going to imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor.”

Though no official cause of death has been reported, foul play and drug use were ruled out. One thing is for sure, Saget will live on for generations to come through the roles that touched the hearts of many throughout the world.

The same can be said for those dear soap stars who were lost in 2021.