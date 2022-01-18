General Hospital’s Kristina Wagner Reveals the One Storyline She *Doesn’t* Want for Felicia, Thank You Very Much
Jill Johnson/JPI
One character is plenty for the veteran actress.
If anyone is as psyched about Kristina Wagner’s return to General Hospital as longtime fans of the show, it’s the actress herself. She’s “really excited about just having some creativity in my life again, and being back into this environment has been riveting,” she tells Soap Opera Digest. “This show is a well-oiled machine, and we’re moving at light speed.
“It’s a very different environment to work in than what I’m used to — and it’s hard,” she adds, “but I’m up for the challenge.”
In fact, Wagner is going to give 200 percent to assure that viewers who have been watching since she struck supercouple pay dirt back in the ’80s as half of Frisco and Felicia are satisfied. “I hope that we can deliver and please the fans, especially the long-standing fans,” she says. “It’s different now, but we’ll find the magic in a different way and let it unfold in a different way.”
There’s just one thing that Wagner hopes isn’t in Felicia’s future. “No twin sisters!” she says playfully. “I’m really not up for that challenge. I don’t want to be an Alex or an Anna!”
We think she’d be pretty great as good ’n’ evil twins, come to think of it, but will happily take having Felicia back any way we can get her. While you’re in the neighborhood, stop off at the below photo gallery to see where she and Frisco rank on our countdown of soaps’ 45 all-time greatest supercouples.