General Hospital/Days of Our Lives Alum Tyler Christopher Shares a ‘Proud Dad Moment’ — and a Stunningly Sweet Photo
John Paschal/JPI
Talent, it seems, runs in the family.
You could just picture Tyler Christopher beaming as he typed up his Instagram post on January 15. “Congratulations,” he began, “to my brilliant son, Greysun James Christopher, who landed a role in his school production of Matilda.
“He will undoubtedly shine on stage,” added the Emmy winner. “Proud Dad moment for sure.”
Along with the post, the alum of General Hospital (as Nikolas) and Days of Our Lives (as Stefan) shared a precious snapshot of the 12-year-old, the older of his two children with auto-racing reporter Brienne Pedigo.
View this post on Instagram
Christopher himself recently relocated back to the West Coast — but not Hollywood. “Someday I will return to L.A.,” he said while chowing down in San Diego, “but [for now, I’m] definitely enjoying life’s little detour.”
View this post on Instagram
Naturally, fans of the actor are hoping that now that he’s back in Cali, he’ll turn up on another soap. In fact, his successor at General Hospital wouldn’t mind if he turned up on that show. “I would love if somehow we could all work together,” Marcus Coloma (Nikolas) told Maurice Benard (Sonny) during a recent State of Mind, “because I thought he’s incredible.” (Read the full story here.)
While we wait to see if that’ll happen — or if maybe Christopher will turn up on The Young and the Restless or The Bold and the Beautiful — check out photos of more soap stars and their kids in the gallery below.