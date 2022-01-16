General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Tees Up the Corinthos Family Reunion We Didn’t Think We Had a Ghost of a Chance of Ever Seeing
Jill Johnson/JPI
Oh, what we would give to have these three back together in Port Charles.
Earlier last year, General Hospital shared a video on their official Instagram of Maurice Benard (Sonny), Chad Duell (Michael) and Bryan Craig (ex-Morgan) dancing their hearts out behind-the-scenes to James Brown’s “Get Up Offa That Thing.” Fans got a kick out of seeing the Corinthos clan back together again and now Benard has teased that we just might get to see it happen one more time.
“I hope you can forgive this but can you ever forget?” he asked while reposting the hilarious video of him busting a move with his onscreen sons. “You never know, part two may be coming… up two you.”
Though we would love to see Sonny, Michael and Morgan back together again in Port Charles — never say never when it comes to characters returning from the dead — we are all in for a part two from this dancing trio!
More: General Hospital fave celebrates Young & Restless star’s engagement
And we aren’t the only ones… fans quickly commented on how much they loved the performance — joyabove_all even suggested, “So General Hospital needs a charity dance contest in which Sonny cuts a rug and takes the trophy.” Dianestrodel sent her thanks and said, “Awe this makes me smile,” as melodylowry observed, “That’s a whole lotta hotness.” Maryseferian shared our wish for an onscreen family reunion and said, “The Corinthos men back in action. Let’s hope this is a sign of what’s to come.”
Would you like to see Morgan come back from the dead and reunite with his family? Heck, maybe he could turn up in Nixon Falls with no memory? Okay, that was a bad joke.
Tell us your thoughts in the comment section. And if you can’t get enough of the popular mob family, we invite our readers to take a trip back through time by viewing the who’s who of the Corinthos family photo gallery below.