Apologies in Advance: General Hospital Emmy Winner’s New Photos of Babies ‘Bubbles and Fuzzball’ Are Going to Break You, They’re So Insanely Cute
Jill Johnson/JPI
Capturing precious moments since they grow up so fast.
Back in August, General Hospital alum Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki; The Young and the Restless, ex-Abby) gave birth to twin girls, Maude and Juno, and has since showered her followers with various precious photos of her and husband Adam Fergus’ daughters. In the latest pics, dressed in matching shirts with one wearing a green bow and bib and the other in a light beige ensemble, the former soap actress shared a few nicknames for the absolutely adorable babies, “Bubbles and Fuzzball aka Petunia and Bunny Rabbit aka Verstappen and Slazenger aka Maude and Juno.”
Erin’s former General Hospital castmates were gushing just as much as we were over the shots. Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) expressed, “These babies are perfection, Hayley,” as Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) gave a shoutout to the “beautiful babies!” Brytni Sarpy (ex-Valerie; Young & Restless, Elena) shared, “I love them so much already” while Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) and Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre) sent their feelings in the form of heart emojis.
Over the holidays, Erin gave fans a glimpse inside the babies’ first Christmas, dressed to match mom and dad, and stated, “One for the books alright.”
Then there was their first time meeting Santa Claus.
And for Halloween, when the actress assured, “We’ll be wrangling them for the rest of our lives,” the twins were suited up as the sweetest little cows.
If your day hasn’t been brightened up enough with all of this cuteness, we invite readers to browse through the gallery below filled with photos of other soap stars and their real-life kids.