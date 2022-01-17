Apologies in Advance: General Hospital Emmy Winner’s New Photos of Babies ‘Bubbles and Fuzzball’ Are Going to Break You, They’re So Insanely Cute

And for Halloween, when the actress assured, “We’ll be wrangling them for the rest of our lives,” the twins were suited up as the sweetest little cows.

Over the holidays, Erin gave fans a glimpse inside the babies’ first Christmas, dressed to match mom and dad, and stated, “One for the books alright.”

Erin’s former General Hospital castmates were gushing just as much as we were over the shots. Rebecca Budig (ex-Hayden) expressed, “These babies are perfection, Hayley,” as Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) gave a shoutout to the “beautiful babies!” Brytni Sarpy (ex-Valerie; Young & Restless , Elena) shared, “I love them so much already” while Marc Anthony Samuel (Felix) and Anthony Montgomery (ex-Andre) sent their feelings in the form of heart emojis.

Back in August, General Hospital alum Hayley Erin (ex-Kiki; The Young and the Restless , ex-Abby) gave birth to twin girls , Maude and Juno, and has since showered her followers with various precious photos of her and husband Adam Fergus’ daughters. In the latest pics, dressed in matching shirts with one wearing a green bow and bib and the other in a light beige ensemble, the former soap actress shared a few nicknames for the absolutely adorable babies, “Bubbles and Fuzzball aka Petunia and Bunny Rabbit aka Verstappen and Slazenger aka Maude and Juno.”

1 / 54 <p>We can only imagine that an instant before this 2010 portrait was taken the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner, who played Jason, jokingly said, “Have a seat!” and suddenly, he had a lap full of his kids with wife Sheree Gustin, daughter Makena and son Jack. Missing from this shot: daughter Brooklyn, who wasn’t yet even a gleam in Dad’s eye.</p>

2 / 54 <p>Back in 2003 — long before he declared that he was probably done at <em>The Young and the Restless —</em> Paul’s portrayer escorted down the Emmy red carpet Caden and Calyssa, his kids with wife and former castmate Cindy Fisher (ex-Rebecca).</p>

3 / 54 <p>We suspect some popcorn and soda was plundered when the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> MVP — Sami when she’s in Salem — took in <em>Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales</em> — with son Ben Sanov in 2017. But what about his sister?</p>

4 / 54 <p>Ah, <em>there’s</em> Megan, the actress’ little girl with hubby Dave Sanov, hitting a screening of <em>Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs 2</em> with Mom in 2013.</p>

5 / 54 <p>The actor behind <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> baddie Deacon put his honey where his mouth was, planting a kiss on the cheek of his baby girl Simone during a 2009 father/daughter outing.</p>

6 / 54 <p>“They tell you it will go by fast… well, 18 years went by in a flash,” marveled Cameron Mathison on son Lucas’ birthday in 2021. Also seen here in this 2010 portrait is the <em>General Hospital</em> star and wife Vanessa’s adorable daughter, Leila (who’d turn 15 in 2021).</p>

7 / 54 <p>Yup, guessing from this 2012 image of Cane’s former <em>Young & Restless</em> portrayer and his boys, Ford and Sebastian, they’re what you’d call a close family.</p>

8 / 54 <p>There must be soap in their DNA: Two years after this 2002 photo was taken of Brook Kerr (then Whitney on <em>Passions</em>), he’d join <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> as Jimmy. Now, of course, Mom is back in daytime, playing Portia on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

9 / 54 <p>Talent clearly runs in the family. This shot of the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> leading man, who plays John (duh!), was taken in 2006, just a year after son Ben made his own daytime debut as Lucas on <em>General Hospital.</em></p>

10 / 54 <p>The word “squee” was all but <em>invented</em> to try to encapsulate the relative adorableness of little Ford, the son of <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em> leading man who plays Liam. The tyke’s not even smiling in this picture from 2019, and he <em>still</em> looks like he’s seconds away from out-cute-ing Bambi.</p>

11 / 54 <p>In 2003, the <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner had her hands full — literally — with son Dylan. Mind you, it was nothing that Anna’s portrayer couldn’t handle with aplomb. Is there <em>anything</em> that the on- and off-screen badass can’t handle with aplomb?</p>

12 / 54 <p>In 2016, back when the soap legend was still playing Hope on <em>Days of Our Lives</em>, she and son Jack Daggenhurst (from her second marriage) pitched in at the L.A. Mission. Missing from this shot: Alfonso’s firstborn, son Gino Macauley. He’s in the next photo, though, from 2006…</p>

13 / 54 <p>Aww. Look at Alfonso giving Gino that adoring look that we’ve all gotten at one time or another from our moms in those blissful instances when they’ve totally forgotten how many times they’ve had to send us to our rooms or ground us!</p>

14 / 54 <p>The <em>Young & Restless</em> scene stealer, who plays Lauren, may have been horsing around with son Austin Recht (with former husband Ron Recht) at this 2014 photo shoot, but they still managed to take a gorgeous portrait. Missing from this shot: Austin’s brother, Landon.</p>

15 / 54 <p>In 2007, not too long before the launch of her reality show, the future <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> actress (who plays Shauna, as if you didn’t know) posed for paparazzi with Sam, one of her two daughters with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Not for nothin’, Sam, but we feel ya, kid; sometimes we hate having our picture taken, too.</p>

16 / 54 <p>In 2007, the year that her superlative work as Laura on <em>General Hospital</em> finally won her a Daytime Emmy, the soap icon was able to share the experience with daughter Elizabeth, her second child with husband Jonathan Frakes of <em>Star Trek: The Next Generation</em> fame.</p>

17 / 54 <p>No need to be camera-shy with a face that cute, kiddo! On the left in this image from 2013 is, of course, the <em>Days of Our Lives</em> heartthrob who plays Eli; nestling into his shoulder is his firstborn, son Caden. Maybe daughter Gaia, born in 2012, is even better at hiding.</p>

18 / 54 <p>His hair’s gotten darker as he’s gotten older but Jesse, the son of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Ashley and husband Vincent Van Patten sure had Mom’s sun-kissed blond locks back in 2009. On an unrelated note, does anyone know where we can get a head of hair that gorgeous?</p>

19 / 54 <p><em>Bold & Beautiful</em> perfectly describes the young women who are near and dear to Quinn’s portrayer: Pictured here during a 2017 visit to the set are daughter Avalon, with second husband Stanford Bookstaver; Meghann, the daughter of first husband Wally Kurth (Ned to her Lois on <em>General Hospital</em> back in the day); and daughter Rosabel, with Kurth.</p>

20 / 54 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> Emmy winner who plays Alexis has said of her singer/songwriter daughter, Kate, “I birthed her and <a href="https://www.nancyleegrahn.com/family/" target="_blank">take no credit for her</a> talent and, more importantly, her beautiful soul. She came in that way.”</p>

21 / 54 <p>Say “Cheese!” <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Galen Gering (Rafe) and his sons, Dillon and Jensen, nailed it during a 2013 photo shoot. None of them even blinked!</p>

22 / 54 <p>“I am so proud of the man that you’ve become,” the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner — Jill on screen — told son Cole on his 2021 birthday (or 17 years after this pic was snapped at a party for the CBS soap).</p>

23 / 54 <p>The real-life daughter of <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Steve — photographed with Dad in 2008 here — is now a recording artist who puts out music under her own first name, but with a twist: She adds an extra L.</p>

24 / 54 <p>Aww. That’s the late, great <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> star — the original Sally Spectra, as if you didn’t know — with son Raymond on the set in 2014.</p>

25 / 54 <p>“Smile for the camera,” you can just imagine the photographer saying right before this shot was snapped in 2018. Dad Jason Thompson (Billy, <em>The Young and the Restless</em>) and mom Paloma Jonas obliged, of course. But kids Rome and Bowie? Being kids, not so much.</p>

26 / 54 <p>The <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> patriarch, Eric to his on-screen friends and family, has three kids with wife Laurette Spang in real life: Jake, Rebecca and, seen here with Dad in 2012, Molly, a regular on the sitcom <em>Last Man Standing.</em></p>

27 / 54 <p>In 2002, the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> patriarch celebrated an Italian remote with his missus and two of their three kids, son Jake and, once again, Molly.</p>

28 / 54 <p>The <em>General Hospital</em> MVP, Carly on screen, got into the swing of things, so to speak, during a 2010 photo shoot with Lauren and John, her kids with former husband John Wright.</p>

29 / 54 <p>Oh, these two are more than <em>Friends</em>, they’re family. The <em>Days of Our Lives</em> icon, who plays Victor, is the father of Hollywood superstar Jennifer Aniston, with whom he’s pictured here in 2012. He also has a son, Alexander, with his second wife, Sherry Rooney, whom he met when they were castmates on <em>Love of Life.</em></p>

30 / 54 <p>This is “Like father, like son” taken to a whole new level by the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> alum — much-missed as Rick — and sharp-dressed chip off the old block Luke at the 2016 Daytime Emmys. (MIA from this shot are Luke’s sisters, Grace and Molly.)</p>

31 / 54 <p>In 2005, the <em>Young & Restless</em> Emmy winner, who plays Traci, was accompanied to a schmancy party in New York by daughter Emelia, who’s since become an accomplished bassoonist. Now <em>there’s</em> a word we don’t get to type every day!</p>

32 / 54 <p>The real-life marriage of <em>General Hospital</em> exes Felicia and Frisco may not have stood the test of time, but it left them with a lasting friendship and two handsome sons, Peter and his kid brother, Harrison.</p>

33 / 54 <p>Almost a decade after this picture was taken of<em> Days of Our Lives</em>’ Kristen (and Susan, for that matter), daughter Sophia, by then a grown woman and rising star, guested on the show as the masseuse whose appearance at Xander’s door made the audience gasp, “What’s going on here?”</p>

34 / 54 <p>On hand when the <em>Young & Restless</em> legend celebrated her 35th anniversary as Nikki in 2014 were daughters Alexandra Yeaggy (from her previous marriage) and Elizabeth Scott (from her union with<em> Bold & Beautiful</em> producer Ed Scott), and stepdaughter Jennifer Scott.</p>

35 / 54 <p>We definitely give these shots from 2018 a big thumbs-up, too, boys! Levi and Jackson — the <em>General Hospital</em> actress’ sons with Don Money — clearly know that picture-taking is <em>ultra</em>-serious business. (Missing from this photo: Dakota, the daughter of Lulu’s portrayer, who would’ve been about a year old at the time.)</p>

36 / 54 <p>It’s not for nothin’ that the soap vet, currently Dollar Bill on <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>, named his autobiography <em>My Seven Sons and How We Raised Each Other</em>. Believe it or not, that’s how many he has: twins Anton and Davis (on the far left and far right), his kids with wife Cindy Ambuehl, and Lauren, Alexander, Luca and Sasha, his boys with his first wife. Missing from this shot: son No. 7 Drew Mazur, the nephew that the actor raised following his sister’s passing.</p>

37 / 54 <p>Talent apparently runs in the family. Christian Gudegast, the son of the actor who plays <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Victor (shot here in 2007), is an accomplished screenwriter whose credits include <em>A Man Apart</em> (starring Vin Diesel) and <em>London Has Fallen</em> (starring Morgan Freeman).</p>

38 / 54 <p>Ah, life was literally a beach for the future <em>Days of Our Lives</em> actress, who more recently played Sarah, back in 2015 when daughter Aleda accompanied her to the beach for a remote shoot for <em>The Bold and the Beautiful</em>. The actress, you’ll recall, was playing the ill-fated Caroline at the time.</p>

39 / 54 <p>The onetime <em>Young & Restless</em> co-stars — you’ll recall that her real-life hubby subbed as Chance when he and Abby said, “I do” — have two beautiful daughters, seen here in 2019: Olivia and Sophie.</p>

40 / 54 <p>Don’t “stair.” Oh, wait… We get it. In 2005, the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> dynamo took “steps,” so to speak, to get sons Julian and Jeremy Snider (from her first marriage) to fit in the same shot as daughter Zoe D’Andrea (from her second marriage), stepdaughter Danyelle and her friend.</p>

41 / 54 <p>Cool as he is, Mason Martsolf wasn’t <em>too</em> cool to hang with his dad, who plays <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Brady, at a 2017 screening of the movie <em>To the Beat</em>, in which the youngster appeared. Missing from this shot: Mason’s twin brother, Chase.</p>

42 / 54 <p>From left, that’s Mason again, the soap vet’s wife Lisa and Chase. Or maybe it’s Chase first, then Mason? The couple <em>does</em> have twins, after all — luckily, not soaps’ traditional good and evil kind!</p>

43 / 54 <p>Well, “hay” there! In this 2010 portrait, the <em>General Hospital</em> vet, who plays Sonny, is surrounded by daughters Heather (whom he and wife Paula adopted upon the passing of her mom, Paula’s sister), Cailey and Cassidy, and son Joshua.</p>

44 / 54 <p>You don’t have to look hard at these images of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Lily and son Michael from 2017 to see how much they love one another — or how much fun the two of them have together.</p>

45 / 54 <p>In this shot from 2011, Gavin — aka the son of the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> knockout who plays Donna — shows us just how enviably easily he can touch his toes. Kid, we haven’t even <em>seen</em> ours in years!</p>

46 / 54 <p>As you can see in this 2016 photo — taken at a baby shower for <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe), by the way — the <em>General Hospital</em> actor, who plays Spinelli, and wife Kiera literally have their hands full with daughters Finola (born in 2014) and Juna (born three years earlier).</p>

47 / 54 <p>The soap icon who plays <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Marlena chronicled her struggles to become a mother in a 1995 TV movie (in which she tackled the role she was born to play — herself). Ultimately, via a surrogate, she had two boys, Tully and David, who were on hand in 2016 when Mom received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.</p>

48 / 54 <p>Dads may never stop being embarrassing, but at least getting to have for one the <em>Bold & Beautiful</em> leading man (aka Ridge) means occasionally jetting off to exotic locations like Monte Carlo, as he and partner Susan Haskell did in 2014 with daughters McKenna and Marlowe.</p>

49 / 54 <p>The former marrieds, who met while playing Maxie and Johnny on <em>General Hospital</em>, recently marveled at how fast their little girl, Harper — who was <em>really</em> little in this 2014 photo — was growing up. “<a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/588755/days-of-our-lives-general-hospital-stars-daughter-seventh-birthday/" target="_blank">How is our baby so big?!?</a>” asked Barash, who’s now Jake on <em>Days of Our Lives.</em></p>

50 / 54 <p>If this 2016 photo of <em>The Young and the Restless</em>’ Phyllis and daughter Natalia had a theme song, it would be “I Got You, Babe.” If it had subtext, it would be, “We’ll get you in there next time, Jameson,” since it’s missing Natalia’s kid brother.</p>

51 / 54 <p>Getting all of the daytime MVP’s kids in one shot would be a neat trick — she has six. But hey, at least we got one — firstborn Benjamin (with ex-husband Jonathan Knight). This particular pic was taken in 2008, when <em>General Hospital</em>’s future Ava was competing for her fourth Emmy for playing <em>As the World Turns</em> pot stirrer Carly.</p>

52 / 54 <p>What’s a cloudy, gray day when there are smiles as bright as those that were being beamed forth in 2013 by <em>Days of Our Lives</em>’ Nicole and daughter Isabella (with ex-husband Kyle Lowder, formerly Brady/Rex)?</p>

53 / 54 <p>Gonna go out on a limb and guess that few people could’ve applauded louder for the soap-hopper than his Mini Me, son Julian, when in 2004 the soap-hopper was nominated for the fourth time for a Daytime Emmy for his work as <em>One Life to Live</em>’s Todd. (For those keeping track, Howarth is now on his third <em>General Hospital</em> character: newfound Quartermaine Austin.)</p>