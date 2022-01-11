After the Slap Heard ’Round the World, Good News for Fans of General Hospital’s ‘CarSon’

What do you think, General Hospital fans? Is our sleuthing on point? On your way to the comments, find out about Wright and Watros’ “friendly competition” in real life. (No, it has nothing to do with Sonny.) Then stop off at the photo gallery below, a celebration of daytime’s most complicated love triangles of all time .

If General Hospital was about to have the dimpled don leave his wife for Nina, it wouldn’t have shot Wright with Maurice Benard, right? It would’ve shot him with Cynthia Watros. So, doing the math, we’ve deduced that Ninagate isn’t the end of the road for the Corinthoses but an especially challenging bump in the road.

As you may have read or seen — if not, take a peek here — the show has been releasing its new 2022 cast portraits. Among them are shots of family units and couples, and among the couples are Sonny and Carly.

But as Laura Wright returned to work this week following the soap’s holiday break — read her post below — we have new hope that the show isn’t sticking a fork in Sonny and Carly’s marriage.

Carly, as Carly is wont to do, has lashed out. Sonny has gotten stinkin’ drunk. And Nina damn near got her face slapped off when she told Carly that hey, who knows? What happened in Nixon Falls could happen again.

Any General Hospital viewer could tell ya, it hasn’t been looking good lately for Sonny and Carly. Though he got his memory and his life back, his feelings for Nina followed him home from Nixon Falls — a development that has made his missus see shades of red that she never know existed.

We may be grasping at straws, but we have hope that it’s not remotely over for the Corinthoses.

1 / 20 <p>In this case, the pictures kinda say it all (that is, if you delete the expletives). While aspiring politician Frank was all like, “Whoa, two babes fighting over me? This is <em>awesome</em>!” his true love and the puppetmaster who desperately wanted him to give <em>her</em> that title spent the late 1970s doing their damnedest not to claw one another’s eyes out.</p>

2 / 20 <p>Yes, yes, we know that NBC’s supernatural soap was as silly as it was outlandish (if those aren’t technically the same thing!). But there’s still no discounting the lopsided love triangle that carried it through its early days — not to mention, Energizer Bunny-like, survived the recasts of two of its players to just keep going and going…</p>

3 / 20 <p>This early-1990s triangle found buff boxer Jagger going nine rounds with indecision. He was drawn on one gloved hand to good girl Karen, who pushed him away to attract a crowd as the headliner at Sonny’s strip club; on the other, to bad girl Brenda, who’d eventually turn out to be the future don’s main attraction (clothed or un-).</p>

4 / 20 <p>The rooting value was obvious when it came to this trio: Steve was good but tortured, Craig bad… and only too <em>willing</em> to torture. Yet it was really fans of the CBS soap who suffered as the ingenue — played by soon-to-be movie star Meg Ryan — fell for her predatory pursuer’s BS to the point where she said “I do” to the remorseless scoundrel!</p>

5 / 20 <p>Cut from the same cloth as the guys in the previous triangle, the Harrison brothers presented the object of their affections with roses… Wait, no. That’s not it at all, despite appearances. What they presented her with was a delightful dilemma: Should the complicated minx choose the sibling to whom her heart belonged… or the one to whom she believed that her wagon might be most lucratively hitched?</p>

6 / 20 <p>Credit where it’s due: Fans were majorly #TeamTravis when the ABC soap kicked off this triangle in 1987, yet they eventually warmed — then overheated! — to the idea of her being paired with his brother. Ultimately, time told the tale of the victor: Long after Travis had passed away, Jackson’s feelings for Erica, and vice versa, remained alive and kicking. Heck, they were still squabbling in the show’s 2011 sendoff in a way that suggested that they were anything <em>but</em> over! </p>

7 / 20 <p>Julia seemed perfect for Jack at first — operative words: “at first.” After his tumultuous involvement with Carly, he needed someone simple, solid and trustworthy. But it turned out that his bride was none of those things; she was as mad as a hatter and as formidable a foe as Carly would ever face in getting back to her true north.</p>

8 / 20 <p>When Josh’s late wife came back from the great beyond, we totally understood why his subsequent missus would be pissed. “If you’re gonna die,” we could imagine her hollering, “commit already!” What we <em>didn’t</em> understand was why Annie would shortly thereafter go over the edge. (Turned out she had been closer to it than we imagined!) In no time, she’d taken “crazy in love” to a whole other level in hopes of rendering Reva if not dead again, at least dead to Josh.</p>

9 / 20 <p>Scandalous, right? This wasn’t a traditional love triangle by any means. However, you can’t say that Mac’s conniving daughter didn’t throw up as many obstacles to his relationship with would-be stepmother Rachel as a competitive romantic interest would’ve. (Fun fact: Frontburner mainstay Rachel is one of only two characters to appear in this countdown twice.)</p>

10 / 20 <p>When Hope and Bo fell for one another in the 1980s, we were sure that that was it; we were sold. Then again, we also thought back then that Peter Reckell was the only actor we’d ever accept as the hero for whom we were holding out. So color us surprised — and pleasantly so — when in the early ’90s, Robert Kelker-Kelly emerged as <a href="https://soaps.sheknows.com/soaps/news/572630/soaps-best-recasts-all-time-ranked/" target="_blank">a sensational Reckell recast</a>, and Lisa Rinna’s Billie, a tempting alternative to Hope.</p>

11 / 20 <p>Had ABC not pulled the plug on the resurgent soap, we have no doubt that this triangle would have been revisited over and over. Why not? In he mid-2000s, viewers were as conflicted as stoic John about his feelings for feisty Natalie and her rival, Evangeline (played, as if you didn’t know, by Tony-winning <em>Hamilton</em> powerhouse Renee Elise Goldsberry).</p>

12 / 20 <p>Cruz and Eden were supposed to be untouchable. Sacrosanct. But when the late Roscoe Born was introduced to the mix in 1989 as a forgotten old flame of hers, it was as if we all took a big honkin’ bite of forbidden fruit. We felt guilty as hell about it, but we were more torn between the heroine’s two lovers than it made any sense to be. <em>That</em>, folks, is the hallmark of a great love triangle!</p>

13 / 20 <p>Bro, <em>no</em>. Even in this picture with Hope (originally Kim Matula), Liam can’t keep his eyes off of Steffy. And that’s pretty much the way that it’s gone since he was introduced to the stepsiblings’ social circle in 2010. If he’s with one, he wants the other; if he’s with the other, then the other is obviously The One!</p>

14 / 20 <p>Look at the couple on the left. The honeymooners can’t <em>believe</em> that the couple on the right could possibly be a threat to their hard-won marriage. And yet… ! Fans don’t often think of Luke and Laura as having had any relationship spoilers, but in the late 1970s, <em>Luke</em> was actually a spoiler — and a wildly successful one — to the romance of Laura and Scotty, the supercouple that saved the show from cancellation.</p>

15 / 20 <p>Fans felt understandably treacherous, falling in line behind John and his Doc. But what could they do? He’d been introduced in 1985 as Roman. (Well, he <em>coulda</em> been!) So when the real McCoy came back from the dead, our allegiances had shifted. It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t comfortable, but holy crap, was it ever a great triangle!</p>

16 / 20 <p>The choice for Brenda was clear: She could stand by her made man, inviting in a life of danger as well as passion… or pledge herself to the Aussie who made koala bears envy his adorability. In other words, the choice was completely and totally <em>unclear</em>, and should she return to <em>General Hospital</em>, we suspect she’d have to make the same impossible decision all over again!</p>

17 / 20 <p>Lather, rinse, repeat — that’s the cycle that these three have followed for 30-plus years. And although with Hunter Tylo’s character off the canvas — and Denise Richards’ Shauna, to a degree, filling her void — it would seem that their triangle has been deconstructed, we wouldn’t count out a resurgence any more than we’d eliminate the possibility of Stephanie rising from the dead to bitch-slap Quinn!</p>

18 / 20 <p>Compared to others on this list, this triangle hardly got any play. Seriously — when was the last time that Rebecca Herbst and Steve Burton even had a scene together? Despite that, fans remain divided — whether or not Jason does — between his two great loves, earthy Liz and action figure Sam.</p>

19 / 20 <p>“What the what?” you say. Oh, don’t you <em>dare</em> poo-poo the impact that this triangle had on the NBC soap. Modern viewers may not remember the show, much less the characters, but the push-pull that Steve felt to good girl Alice and bad girl Rachel powered the show through the late 1960s and took it to the top of the ratings in the decade that followed.</p>