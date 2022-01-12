ABC

The Emmy winner is starting 2022 inspired.

With the new year upon us, many are taking stock of the events of the past one to evaluate their lives and make positive changes going forward. General Hospital‘s Steve Burton, who has always been about being conscious of mind and body, took to social media to share an inspirational quote from one of America’s most beloved self-help authors, Melody Beattie.

Captioning a beautiful beach sunset and silhouette photo, Burton wrote, “Not just a New Year. Every day we have the chance to make a change. I find a way to be grateful every day. I don’t leave the house until I am.” He then went on to quote Beattie on what gratitude can unlock for all of us. “Gratitude unlocks the fullness of life. It turns what we have into enough, and more. It turns denial into acceptance, chaos to order, confusion to clarity.”

Beattie’s original quote continues, “It can turn a meal into a feast, a house into a home, a stranger into a friend. Gratitude makes sense of our past, brings peace for today, and creates a vision for tomorrow.” Beattie is the best-selling author of books such as Make Miracles in Forty Days and Caring For Ourselves. Her work is well known among addiction and recovery circles, and it was her internationally bestselling 1986 book, Codependent No More, that introduced the world to the term “codependency.”

By now most are aware that Burton was let go from General Hospital for refusing to adhere to the vaccine mandate put in place to safeguard the health and well-being of the cast and crew. He has spoken very little about the issue publicly, instead choosing to focus on moving forward. That includes working on his podcasts and accompanying comedy and musical stand-up shows with co-star and friend Bradford Anderson. The two have borrowed their character nicknames from the ABC soap in calling their business venture Stone Cold and the Jackal, and they have several upcoming shows at the end of January in various locations across Florida.

Has Burton’s Beattie quote inspired you? Are you planning to embrace change in the New Year? Before you hit the comments to share, be sure to take a look at the all-new General Hospital cast portraits in the photo gallery below.