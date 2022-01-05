Unhappy New Year: General Hospital’s Post-Holidays Return to Work Delayed by Omicron — and It’s Not the Only Show
Image: ABC
Not the news soap fans want to hear.
As if it were March of 2020 all over again, General Hospital has decided to delay the restart of production into the new year. Our sister site TVLine has learned exclusively that the ABC soap has joined the Los Angeles-based primetime hits Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 and The Rookie in the network’s halt, due to “the current Omicron-fueled COVID surge sweeping the nation.” As of right now, production is set to resume next week.
Sources revealed to TVLine that these measures were taken out of caution and were not due to any COVID outbreaks on the shows. The move makes good sense since just this past Tuesday, the US reported over half a million new COVID cases driven by the highly contagious, yet less deadly, Omicron variant.
Fans shouldn’t see any disruptions in the shows’ on-air schedules. As for the other networks, it’s being reported that the higher-ups at CBS, NBC, Fox and The CW will addresses their shows on a “case-by-case basis.”
In 2020, the Coronavirus outbreak caused the ABC soap to cease production in March with a plan to return in April — and even switched to four episodes a week to stretch out the ones they had already taped. The pandemic had affected the other three soaps as well.
We will be sure to update our readers should The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives or The Young and the Restless decide to follow suit — or if the delay is extended.
In the meantime, let’s take a look back at some of Port Charles’ memorable moments in our General Hospital 2021 Year in Review photo gallery below.