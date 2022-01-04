ABC

The daytime icon had no sooner finished his latest stint in Port Charles than he’d revealed what’s next.

After scaring General Hospital fans to death by tweeting that “Scotty’s run is done,” Kin Shriner revealed that he’d taken part in the soap spoof Truth + Consequences. “I had a lot of laughs with my friend Jim Warren doing some vignettes with some legends of daytime for a five-part series on [YouTube] in a few days,” he shared.

And when he said “daytime legends,” he meant it. His co-stars include everyone from Kim Zimmer (Reva, Guiding Light) and Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, General Hospital) to Peter Bergman (Jack, The Young and the Restless) and Wally Kurth (Ned, General Hospital; Justin, Days of Our Lives). “Here,” Shriner added, “is a preview,” which you can of course watch below.

I had a lot of laughs with my friend @justJimWarren doing some vignettes with some legends of daytime for a 5 part series on @utube– in a few days here is preview . @GeneralHospital pic.twitter.com/1bzAdH9EGU — Kin Shriner (@kinshriner) January 2, 2022

Warren explained in a post of his own that the show was “a look behind a soap opera curtain,” the soap being the fictional Truth + Consequences. Among the other cast members are such all-stars as Cameron Mathison (Drew, General Hospital), Jacklyn Zeman (Bobbie, General Hospital), Sonya Eddy (Epiphany, General Hospital), Alicia Leigh Willis (ex-Courtney, General Hospital), David Fumero (Cristian, One Life to Live), Haley Pullos (Molly, General Hospital) and Kristen Alderson (ex-Kiki, General Hospital).

You can watch a longer promo for Truth + Consequences — with more familiar faces in it — below.

