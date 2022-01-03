ABC screenshot

The New Year promises to bring all the drama.

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of January 3 – 7, something leaves the mayor of Port Charles stunned. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

It’s a new year in Port Charles, and the announcer promises even more drama in 2022. Portia and Curtis wake up after making love, and he hopes this will be a new start for them. Of course, Marshall likely will remain a major issue, and there is still the little fact that Portia is hiding something about Trina’s father. You didn’t forget about her admission while trapped with Jordan did you?

After being left stunned by the news of “Mike” and Nina’s love affair, Carly went to the footbridge to think about Jason, where she ran into Drew. Drew wonders if Carly in some way is blaming herself. The question is, what might she feel guilty for?

After finding Nina drunk at Charlie’s, Nina offered to take him home. However, he didn’t have a home to go to. In the preview, Nina appears to take Sonny to his office at Pozzulo’s, where he drunkenly shouts, “Hi honey, I’m home!” Nina looks on in tears.

As Ava gives Nikolas a look, Anna is left stunned by a phone call, and Victor has a proposition for Valentin. Finally, with Kevin by her side, Laura is left speechless by something.

Video: General Hospital/Facebook