“Best caption wins,” he told his followers. But they were all winners as far as we could see!

As the hours left in 2021 ticked down, Josh Swickard dropped on Instagram what might just have been the cutest, funniest picture we’d seen all year. In it, the General Hospital leading man is wearing an expression that’s a whole mood while holding daughter Savannah, who, in turn, is keeping an eye on mom Lauren as she wipes off the seat of a swing.

“Best caption wins,” Chase’s portrayer told his fans. And off they went, writing away and starting our 2022 with a good chuckle. “Mom, [what] is on that swing?” asked collinstark, channeling Savannah. “Don’t touch it.”

“[Bleep],” joked charitygiggles, “happens.” Shortly after, nyad721 suggested that what Savannah was saying was “I only peed a little,” and _kelsreneesmith, adopting the tone of Family Matters’ Steve Urkel, asked as the baby, “Did I do that?”

To explain Swickard’s expression, Kaitlyn25_04 said that it was the look he wore “when Lauren tells you the swing is for Savannah, not you.”

“Poop, there it is,” cracked kris_hults. But our favorite caption may have come from nanastince: “Just wiping away the end of 2021.”

If only it were that easy, right? While you’re here, stop off at the below photo gallery to pay your respects to all the stars we’ve lost in 2021, from General Hospital legend Stuart Damon (Alan) to the late, great Betty White (once Ann on The Bold and the Beautiful).