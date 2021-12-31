General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms Ends the Year On a Low Note: She Tested Positive for COVID and ‘Was Really Sick’
The pandemic caught up with Maxie’s portrayer just before 2021 ended.
The holidays can be tough for a lot of people and that’s only gotten worse since Covid’s come into our lives. Few know this better than General Hospital’s Kirsten Storms (Maxie), who took to her Instagram stories to let fans know why she’s been so quiet lately.
The actress began by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy Channukah and apologizing for being so quiet lately on social media. It turns out, she’d just moved to a new home on Christmas Eve eve. The timing wasn’t ideal Storms admitted, but at least she loves her new place and her new neighborhood.
But then Maxie’s portrayer got into the worse news.
“Three days ago,” she shared, “I tested positive for Covid after thinking I had bronchitis. I was really sick the first day, first day-and-a-half. And now, every time I sleep, when I wake up, I feel a little bit better. So I’m doing good today. But yeah, I’m doing better. I crafted today, which is a sure sign that I’m feeling good. Not great, but good.”
Luckily, at least, the diagnosis came while filming is on hiatus, so Storms doesn’t have to worry about anything except getting better. Though even if General Hospital had been filming, we’ve no doubt she would’ve been raring to get back to work as soon as her quarantine was over. After all, this is the woman who bounced right back after undergoing brain surgery!
While Covid news is scary no matter when or where it comes from, we’re just glad the Storms is on the mend and wish her a smooth, speedy recovery. So while this is far, far from the best news, it could have been much worse!
While Covid news is scary no matter when or where it comes from, we're just glad the Storms is on the mend and wish her a smooth, speedy recovery. So while this is far, far from the best news, it could have been much worse!