General Hospital Castmates Inspire With Their Real-Life Experiences With Autism: ‘Now Look at Me’
Craig Sjodin/ABC
“I have Autism too.”
General Hospital viewers have watched as Ned and Olivia’s marriage has further suffered over their difference of opinion when it comes to their son Leo. However, now that Austin’s suspicions have been confirmed, and a doctor officially diagnosed Leo with Autism, the parents will have to pull together in order to be there for their boy.
Many may not know this but Wally Kurth’s son, Brogan George, who was born in 2004, was diagnosed with Autism. Fans and Autism parents have flooded the ABC soap actor with thanks for being a part of this storyline. “As a parent of a son with ASD, I always say ‘it’s a journey,’” he replied to one fan and shared, “Its unexpected twists and turns have made me a better father, a better man. I wouldn’t trade it.”
As a parent of a son w ASD, I always say “it’s a journey.” Its unexpected twists and turns have made me a better father, a better man. I wouldn’t trade it. https://t.co/oP660VXWZk
— Wally Kurth (@wallykurth) December 29, 2021
Kurth recently posted various videos from the beach with his son using the hashtag #giftofautism. karenc3313 commented, “It truly warms my heart watching your daily videos. Listening to the ocean, seeing the joy it brings your son. What you share together is priceless.”
And Leo’s portrayer, Easton Rocket Sweda, had something to tell fans as well, “[Leo] got diagnosed with Autism, but you know what’s cool? I have Autism too.” In a video posted on Twitter, he went on to tell his story about having been diagnosed very young and how he couldn’t speak until he was four years old. “Now look at me.” He smiled. “I have a cool life. Kids with Autism are cool.” To all of the others out there with Autism, Sweda wanted them to know, “You’ll have a good life too.”
Easton Rocket wants to tell you something…#gh #GeneralHospital #autism #AutismAwareness #asd #bestlife #Leo #autismiscool
Thank you @GeneralHospital , @lisalocicerogh and @wallykurth for depicting an amazing, true to life portrayal of how autism affects families.🧩❤️ pic.twitter.com/rnIjKZrmA6
— Easton Rocket Sweda (@EastonRocket) December 30, 2021
We can’t wait to watch along on Leo’s journey in Port Charles and know, given the actors’ real-life experiences, that they will shine through during this amazing storyline.
We invite readers to look back on some of Port Charles 2021 storylines, including Ned, Olivia and Leo’s, in our General Hospital Year in Review photo gallery below.