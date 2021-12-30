General Hospital Alum Is Heading for a Real-Life Wedding: ‘She Said Yes’ — Plus, That Ring… Wow!
Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd.
On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
How can we be so sure? Just look at the joy on their faces in the photos he shared of his proposal on December 28. “Halfway between our two homes,” he captioned the images, “she said yes.”
How could she not? Did you see that ring? Gorgeous! (Is that sapphire? Topaz? A replica of the Hope For the Future diamond from The Bold and the Beautiful?)
Since leaving General Hospital in 2014, Garred has worked almost nonstop, guest-starring on series like NCIS: Los Angeles and appearing movies such as Marriage of Lies (featuring his onetime General Hospital castmate Jimmy Deshler, ex-Rafe).
If Boyd looks familiar, that might be because she’s an actor, too, with a list of credits that includes a guest gig on Suburgatory and a role in the thriller Oculus.
