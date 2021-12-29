General Hospital’s Maurice Benard and Laura Wright Address Fan Outrage Over the Seemingly Imminent End of ‘CarSon’

What do you think? Are you here for the thrill or just over the whole thing? Let us know how you’re looking to the future, then take a few moments to reflect on how we got here with our General Hospital 2021 Year in Review . This is one photo album that’s sure to make you feel happy, sad and everything in between!

At this point, of course, it might be best to just take Benard’s advice because we’ve already begun the journey and it looks like it’s a one-way trip. We’ll just have to see where it goes and whether Sonny gives in to the pull of Nina or finds his way back to Carly. One thing we do know is that with the mob boss caught between two powerful women, this ride will not be a gentle one.

Laura Wright, meanwhile, is clearly along for the ride, because over on her own Twitter account, the actress has been retweeting fans cheering on Carly’s response and eagerly looking forward to Sonny’s wife (for now!) laying the smackdown on him and Nina. So when Benard responded to the fan, she chimed in with a simple but enthusiastic, “Yesssss.”

“Sometimes we just have take another journey,” the actor replied. “Might be uncomfortable, but who knows, may be worth the ride.”

Admittedly, this viewer doesn’t seem to be the biggest CarSon fan, but Sonny’s portrayer, Maurice Benard, took the criticism as an opportunity to respond to the eye-rollers out there. And actually, kudos to him for dropping a little truth nugget in the middle of internet drama, because his advice can be applied to pretty much every aspect of life.

One fan in particular responded with, “Another drawn out breakup with both [Sonny and Carly] onscreen more than ever, and then after ruining others they reunite. How do longtime viewers not see this pattern by now?”

Some fans weighed in on the question with a few even cheering on Nina, but there were naturally a whole lot more hoping that Carly and Sonny’s love would see them through this latest upset. But this being the internet, of course, there were plenty of folks who just weren’t having it. At. All.

Executive producer Frank Valentini took to social media to sum up what happened pretty darn succinctly, tweeting, “Willow, under oath, drives a car through what’s left of Carly and Sonny’s relationship. Is this a win for Nina?”

It’s official. Thanks to Willow (and, in no small part, Scotty) the Nixon Falls cat is out of the proverbial bag on General Hospital. Carly and, well, everyone now knows about the affair between Nina and “Mike,” and it looks like the Corinthos clan is in for one bumpy ride. And that, of course, has fans up in arms.

1 / 47 <p>Shortly after the New Year, Sonny washed up alive in Pennsylvania where Mike’s ghost pushed him to find the will to go on. The amnesiac Sonny took the name “Mike” from his father’s watch which was one of the few belongings he had, and eventually was taken in by a local couple named Lenny and Phyllis.</p>

2 / 47 <p>Alexis continued her downward spiral and was framed for drinking and driving by Tracy in hopes a stint in rehab would keep Alexis from blabbing about her and Ned’s drunken one-night-stand. It didn’t work. Alexis’ troubles only compounded when she believed Franco, whose brain tumor had resurfaced, was going to attack Sam at the hospital. In a drunken frenzy, she grabbed a syringe and tried to plunge it into Franco, only to stab Dante. Deciding to clean up her act Alexis plead guilty and was sentenced to three years in Pentonville.</p>

3 / 47 <p>Avery found the half-heart locket that belonged to Nelle near Sonny’s cabin. The same cabin where Nelle fell to her death. Jax and Carly scrambled to steal the locket from the little girl once they connected it to Nelle, and deduced she was Nina’s daughter. The locket also linked Carly to the events of Nelle’s death, which Jax had convinced her to lie about because no one would have believed it was an accident. Eventually, the locket found its way to Nina, who pieced it together and figured out Nelle was her daughter.</p>

4 / 47 <p>Though their marriage started out as a rouse, Nikolas and Ava actually fell in love and he proposed to her for real. Ava accepted, and even Laura gave her blessing to the relationship. However, on Valentine’s Day, Ava was sent a cockroach in a glass dome, the first of many surprises to come from a stalker who seemed determined to break the couple up. Ava and Nikolas were sure it was Ryan, but he was fully conscious yet trapped inside his body unable to move, a state known as locked-in. </p>

5 / 47 <p>Realizing Peter hadn’t changed, Anna and Valentin plotted to stop Maxie from marrying him. Valentin had Peter abducted and locked in a supply closet at the Metro Court, but Dante located and freed him. However, Obrecht brought the double wedding, which also included Anna and Finn, to a halt when she played a video she had acquired of Anna’s twin sister Alex revealing that she was Peter’s mother. Valentin piled on the drama by revealing a list of all Peter’s crimes, including arranging Drew’s death and framing Obrecht for it. Peter was knocked down but unfortunately wasn’t out as there was no proof against him.</p>

6 / 47 <p>After Peter and Maxie’s wedding fell apart, Franco abducted Peter during the chaos and took him back to his old art studio. There he forced Peter to confess everything he had done, revealing he had realized the voices in his head were Drew’s incriminating memories of Peter and not his tumor. Unfortunately, Peter managed to get Franco’s gun from him. As they fought over it, Franco was shot. Peter fled, and Liz arrived to find Franco dying with Jason standing over him and assumed Jason had killed Franco.</p>

7 / 47 <p>Reeling from Franco’s death, and like his mother blaming Jason, Cameron’s rage was getting the better of him. After Franco’s funeral, he was visited by the ghost of his father, Zander Smith. Zander advised his son not to follow the dark road he took because it wouldn’t lead to a happy ending. Spoiler alert, Cam didn’t listen, picked up a gun and for a split second thought, he shot Jason.</p>

8 / 47 <p>When Chase’s mother and Finn’s step-mother Jackie Templeton returned to town, a secret from her and Finn’s past came to light. Finn and Jackie, who had tried to deny their attraction to one another, made love the night before Jackie married Finn’s father. Jackie was going to leave Gregory if Finn said he loved her, but rather than destroy his father’s life, Finn cut ties with his family and left town. When Finn learned Jackie never confirmed that Gregory was Chase’s father, he ran his own DNA test which revealed that Finn was Chase’s father. Of course, no one knew Cyrus pulled the old DNA switch. He was out for revenge against Jackie, who printed a story about him with unflattering quotes from his mother Florence.</p>

9 / 47 <p>Brook Lynn Quartermaine finally returned to town and was visibly pregnant. She confessed to Valentin that he was the father after their one-night stand before she left Port Charles. She then proceeded to use the baby as a bargaining chip to force Valentin to return her ELQ shares. He agreed, the only problem was, Brook Lynn was faking her pregnancy and would eventually have to produce a baby!</p>

10 / 47 <p>Nina ended her relationship with Jax after learning he kept the truth about Nelle from her in order to protect Carly. She decided to leave Port Charles and headed to Nixon Falls to visit her old friend Phyllis. There she was stunned to find Sonny, with amnesia, working and living at Phyllis’ bar. Nina attempted to call Carly, but Carly bit her head off before she could speak. Nina stayed quiet about Sonny initially to punish Carly. Over time though Nina found herself falling in love with “Mike,” and “Mike” with her.</p>

11 / 47 <p>Obrecht and Scott bonded over the loss of Franco. One night after too many drinks the two ended up in bed together. They quickly became a fan favorite and the couple that viewers never knew they needed.</p>

12 / 47 <p>Jordan and Taggert’s scheme to fake his death in order to get evidence against Cyrus had long-lasting consequences. Trina was furious that her father let her grieve him, but in time forgave him and apologized to Curtis for blaming him for her dad’s death. Unfortunately, the lies also came between Curtis and Jordan, leading to their separation and eventual divorce. </p>

13 / 47 <p>Before heading to Pentonville for her sentence, Alexis came face to face with memories from her past she had blocked out. As a young girl, she witnessed Mikkos’ terrible abuse of her mother, and through self-reflection, came to understand that their relationship shaped all her own problematic ones with men. She realized she had to break the cycle.</p>

14 / 47 <p>When Jason was arrested and sent to Pentonville for Franco’s murder, Carly reached out to Shawn Butler for help. Shawn stabbed Jason in order to get him transferred to General Hospital, where a plan was in place to break Jason out. However, everything went south when Cyrus’ men attempted to kill Britt. Jason delayed his escape to save Britt and was shot in the process as they fled.</p>

15 / 47 <p>With Jason on the run, Carly arranged to blow up one of Cyrus’ shipments entering Port Charles to send a message that the Corinthos family wasn’t weak. She then attended the meeting of the Five Families in Jason’s place, explained she was taking over the Corinthos Organization and refused to allow Cyrus to move in on Port Charles. It was for sure one of Carly’s shining moments.</p>

16 / 47 <p>News that Sean Donnelly had passed away brought Anna, Robert, Laura, Monica, Mac, Felicia, and Sean’s daughter Annie together in Ireland to pay tribute to him. The funeral services also involved a mystery in which one by one everyone began to disappear, which turned out to be Annie’s final test in order to become a WSB agent. John Reilly’s (Sean) real-life daughter Caitlin Reilly portrayed Annie in the special episode. </p>

17 / 47 <p>While on the run in Canada, Britt opened up to Jason about the hand tremors she’d been experiencing for months. She feared she may have Huntington’s Disease like her father, and Jason encouraged her to find out. A test confirmed she had the disease, and opening herself up to be vulnerable, Britt made love to Jason. However, once they were able to return to Port Charles, Carly’s trouble with the Five Families pulled the two apart. </p>

18 / 47 <p>After Brook Lynn revealed her fake pregnancy to Maxie, the two concocted a scheme to pass Maxie’s baby off as Brook Lynn’s, and claim Maxie’s daughter was stillborn. The plan went every which way wrong when Maxie was kidnapped by a crazy imposter nurse hired by Peter, who was supposed to deliver Maxie and the baby to him. Maxie, in labor, escaped the nurse and ran into the woods where she ran into a hiker named Austin who happened to be a doctor. After delivering Louise, Austin was knocked out by the imposter nurse, who then fell into an old mineshaft. Maxie claimed the nurse stole the baby, which Brooke Lynn took home and named Bailey. Did you get all that?</p>

19 / 47 <p>All of Cyrus’ grand plans to control Port Charles came crashing down when Gladys recanted her statement to the cops, which was a key piece of evidence against Jason in Franco’s murder. She also admitted Cyrus had put her up to give the statement. After being shot by Jason and fleeing, Cyrus took Portia and Trina hostage in their home. Laura attempted to trade herself for them, and eventually, Curtis was able to take Cyrus down. Cyrus promised Laura she’d never be rid of him before he was sent to a maximum-security prison in the midwest.</p>

20 / 47 <p>In an attempt to hurt Anna, Peter tried to poison Finn, but Chase drank the toxin by mistake. For weeks Peter taunted and made demands of Finn, Valentin and Anna in exchange for the antidote. After Anna handed over the remnants of a broken vial of the antidote that Peter destroyed, Finn attempted to formulate a cure using his own DNA. However, the cure didn’t work, which caused Finn to realize it was because Gregory was in fact Chase’s father. The second cure using Gregory’s DNA saved Chase’s life, and we haven’t seen Jackie or Gregory since!</p>

21 / 47 <p>Finn confronted and gave chase to Peter, who was trying to escape from the hospital roof by helicopter. As they argued at the top of an access stairwell, Peter fell and appeared to have died from a head injury. Liz convinced Finn that he’d go to prison and leave Violet without her father if he confessed to the police. She also pointed out Chase was counting on Finn to create an antidote to save him. Finn and Liz then hid Peter’s body in an old freezer in Helena’s lab in the secret sub-basement of General Hospital. Hey, only half the town knows about the place.</p>

22 / 47 <p>When it looked like Chase’s time was running out, the detective proposed to Willow as his dying wish and she accepted. The only problem? She accepted out of guilt and was secretly carrying on with Michael. After Chase was cured, he was left temporarily paralyzed from the waist down. When he finally discovered that Michael and Willow were cheating behind his back, he hid the truth from them that he regained the ability to walk. Eventually, all their ugly secrets came out, and many viewers were happy to move on from the storyline.</p>

23 / 47 <p>Austin turned out to be Austin Lee Holt, the son of Edward’s disgraced son Jimmy Lee Holt. Austin revealed that Edward, near the end of his life, tried to make amends with Jimmy Lee, who had also passed. Austin simply wanted to honor his father’s memory by taking hold of the ELQ shares that should have been his. After Brook Lynn blackmailed Austin for breaking HIPPA regulations and revealing he suspected Leo was autistic, Austin agreed to give up his claim to any ELQ shares in exchange for keeping his medical license. He wanted nothing to do with the scheming Quartermaines or their business and walked away from them.</p>

24 / 47 <p>The Metro Court pool opened, which became the spot to be seen over the summer. The younger crowd especially flocked there, and Cam and Joss finally resolved their misunderstandings stemming from Dev’s diary tampering last fall and began a relationship. Trina meanwhile learned the mysterious boy she met and liked who was calling himself Victor was really Spencer Cassadine. Joss warned Trina about Spencer, but none of them realized that he was Ava’s stalker.</p>

25 / 47 <p>In Pentonville, Alexis helped Shawn look into his case after his parole was denied, which was arranged by Nikolas to keep the secret that he put the hit out on Hayden. Alexis and Shawn uncovered the judge who sentenced Shawn had a history of handing down harsher punishments to people of color than Caucasians for the same crime. Shawn was eventually released with time served, and Alexis transferred to Spring Ridge, a minimum-security facility. There she came face to face with the still locked-in Ryan.</p>

26 / 47 <p>After Anna began to piece together the facts regarding Peter’s disappearance from the hospital roof, Finn confessed he killed Peter and hid his body, though left Liz’s part out. When they went to the freezer in Helena’s secret lab, they found that Peter’s body was gone. A trail of blood indicated he was either carried out or walked out alive… Liz meanwhile turned to Jason for help getting rid of Peter’s body, but he too found the body was gone and there was no hospital footage indicating what became of Peter. </p>

27 / 47 <p>Stella couldn’t accept Jordan and Curtis were giving up on their marriage and went so far as to steal the signed divorce papers from Jordan’s outbox. However, when she finally had a change of heart she was hit with another stroke. During the incident, the divorce papers were accidentally destroyed by a water spill and thrown away, and Stella couldn’t recall what was so important about them in the first place. It makes no difference as the entire storyline has seemingly been forgotten.</p>

28 / 47 <p>Sam received a mysterious call from someone claiming to be Drew, and with Dante’s help, began looking into it. Drew was revealed to be alive to the audience, but was being held captive in an unknown location. The search for Drew would eventually lead many to Greece, where an alive Victor Cassadine was working with Peter August and holding Drew in his compound. </p>

29 / 47 <p>Spencer threw a huge party at Wyndemere while his father was out of the country. He had no idea Nikolas, who suspected his son was Ava’s stalker, had set a trap for him. Nikolas tormented Spencer and the party by parading around in a dark cape and skull mask, cutting the power, and even pretending to stab Spencer. However thanks to Spencer’s surprise girlfriend Esme, who arrived in town and torched Ava’s car while Spencer was at the party, it appeared Nikolas was wrong. Laura was horrified at how low her son had sunk.</p>

30 / 47 <p>Peter turned up alive and in Nixon Falls, where he discovered Nina playing house with the amnesiac Sonny. He blackmailed her into trying to help him reunite with Maxie and locate his daughter, even threatening James in the process. When Nina tried to double-cross him, Peter set fire to the Tan-O with Nina and Phyllis trapped inside. “Mike” rushed in to save them, only to be trapped. Another visit from his father’s ghost saved Sonny’s life for a second time and restored his memory.</p>

31 / 47 <p>Portia and Curtis began to date after he and Jordan separated. While Jordan helped Shawn with his investigation into Hayden’s disappearance, Portia aided Curtis in investigating a man who might have information on Drew. Their cases led them to the same man, who was found dead in his home. Portia and Jordan were trapped inside with a gas leak. After Jordan passed out, Portia cried that she couldn’t die without telling Trina the truth about her father. Fortunately, they were rescued, but the injuries Jordan sustained from the toxic fumes led to her being sent to a rehab facility to help her recover. As for Portia’s secret, we’re still waiting on that one.</p>

32 / 47 <p>Jason and Carly decided to marry to show a united front to the Five Families. What began as a business arrangement soon evolved into love. Carly and Jason admitted they’d always loved one another, but things changed for them when Sonny entered the picture. Surrounded by friends, family, and representatives of the Five Families, Jason and Carly were married. In a last-ditch effort to take them out, the heads of the Novak and Buscema families, working with Cyrus, sabotaged Jason and Carly’s limo. However Ms. Wu tipped Jason off, and it was Novak and Buscema who met an explosive end. Unfortunately, the marriage was short-lived, as on their wedding night and before they could make love, Sonny returned home. </p>

33 / 47 <p>While flying to the Caribbean for a conference on Huntington’s Disease, Obrecht and Scott’s plane was hijacked. Scott was thrown out in a parachute, while Obrecht was kidnapped and taken to the Greek compound of Victor Cassadine. Furthermore, Victor had been working with Peter, who promised to give Victor the key to triggering Drew’s super-soldier conditioning.</p>

34 / 47 <p>As news of Sonny’s resurrection spread, so did Nina’s part in keeping him from his family. Carly and Michael were furious with her, and they couldn’t understand why Sonny wasn’t angrier and simply wanted to move on from the whole ordeal. Michael eventually found an aspiring Assistant DA in Pennsylvania who, in return for a campaign donation, agreed to prosecute Nina for fraud and identity theft in hopes of making a name for himself. That sounds a bit like bribing a public official?</p>

35 / 47 <p>Anna and Valentin followed a trail of clues of Peter’s whereabouts to Greece. After a local bartender drugged Valentin’s drink, he woke in Victor’s compound to learn Drew and Obrecht were also there, and Victor was working with Peter. However, Victor knew Peter would double-cross him and wanted Valentin’s help taking him out. Valentin was in for a second shock when Victor claimed he was Valentin’s father, and therefore a Cassadine after all.</p>

36 / 47 <p>Shawn and Alexis eventually connected Hayden’s shooting to Nikolas. Nikolas tried to pressure Alexis to convince Shawn to back down, dangling an arranged pardon in front of her if she did so, but she refused. Nikolas and Shawn eventually struck a deal where Shawn wouldn’t publically expose what he knew and in return, Nikolas gave him one million dollars to start a non-profit. Eventually, Nikolas also arranged for his Aunt Alexis’ pardon, proving he’s not a totally lost cause.</p>

37 / 47 <p>After Peter fled Victor’s compound with Obrecht and Drew, Jason and Britt headed to Cassadine Island in search of Britt’s mother. They were taken prisoner by Peter, who flaunted his power over Drew. In the process, Jason learned that Peter controlled Drew through certain tarot cards and phrases. Peter was planning to have Drew kidnap Maxie, and then have Obrecht condition her to forgive him. However, Robert and Anna soon arrived, and Jason broke Drew out of his hypnosis. During the chaos, Peter fled with Britt and Obrecht into the tunnels below the island, with Jason and Drew pursuing them. When Jason and Peter exchanged gunfire, the noise caused a cave-in and buried Jason. He was later declared dead, while Peter was finally apprehended and brought back to Port Charles for trial.</p>

38 / 47 <p>Curtis hung up his PI cap and opened a nightclub, which he named The Savoy. Eventually, a strange man began hanging around and asking questions about Curtis. When Curtis finally confronted the man, he introduced himself as Marshall Ashford, Curtis’ father. Aunt Stella confirmed that she and her sister Irene lied to Curtis and his brother about Marshall’s death because he asked them to. Marshall insisted he had to leave to protect his family, and only now could return to try and get to know them. Curtis remained suspicious about Marshall’s motives.</p>

39 / 47 <p>Gladys accidentally left a recorder going in Brook Lynn’s presence and recorded her admitting that Valentin was not Bailey’s father. She then proceeded to blackmail Brook Lynn, which could cause even a BLQ hater to have a bit of sympathy for her. Eventually, Valentin became aware of the blackmail scheme, and when he put it together with some of Gladys’ comments, he realized Bailey was not his daughter. Brook Lynn admitted it, and Chase who had figured out what was going on claimed to be Bailey’s father. After saying goodbye to Bailey, a vengeful Valentin took his ELQ shares back, which put him back in the CEO chair.</p>

40 / 47 <p>Drew surprised Monica and the Quartermaines on Thanksgiving by arriving with pizza, but their joy quickly turned to sadness. Monica was devastated to realize that Jason did not make it home alive. Nevertheless, she was overjoyed at Drew’s return and insisted he move into the mansion.</p>

41 / 47 <p>Victor struck a deal to help the WSB apprehend Peter for blanket immunity. A free man, Victor crashed Alexis’ Thanksgiving, which found all the Cassadines unintentionally gathered there and quarreling. Victor announced himself the family patriarch and warned that a threat was looming and they were stronger together rather than divided.</p>

42 / 47 <p>When Peter threatened to expose Sonny’s love affair with Nina should any harm befall him in jail, Sonny turned to Miss Wu. In exchange for taking care of Peter and making it look like he wasn’t responsible, Miss Wu asked Sonny to have his man on the parole board vote for her nephew Brad’s upcoming release. Sonny reluctantly agreed. Brad was paroled, but not before he served Peter a plate of poisoned breakfast which put Peter in a coma.</p>

43 / 47 <p>After a failed assassination attempt on her and Martin, who were secluded from Cyrus in a guarded cabin, Laura deduced that Cyrus was out of connections to hurt them. When she visited her brother in prison, he swore it wasn’t him who put out the hit. Claiming to have found God, Cyrus warned Laura there was another threat from inside her family. Laura returned home, unaware that it was Victor who arranged for the hit to draw Laura out.</p>

44 / 47 <p>After Trina, Cam and Joss proved that Spencer was in fact Ava’s stalker, it drove a wedge between Spencer and his father. The rift widened when Ava pressed charges against Spencer, with Nikolas’ support. All Spencer had to do was apologize and accept their marriage, but he refused. In order to avoid prison, Victor arranged for Spencer to instead do community service and serve thirty days in Spring Ridge. And we’re betting good old Ryan will be waiting for him.</p>

45 / 47 <p>When Sasha went into premature labor and suffered a ruptured placenta, she and Brando’s son was deprived of oxygen for too long. The boy, who they named Liam Michael, showed no sign of brain activity and had to be kept alive by machines. Brando and Sasha had to make the heartbreaking decision to say goodbye to their son right before the holidays. </p>

46 / 47 <p>Just as Ned and Olivia had begun repairing their relationship after the reveal of Ned and Alexis’ one-night-stand, another problem emerged. Ned began to notice quirks in Leo’s behavior, and Austin suggested that Leo could be autistic. When Ned tried to bring it up to Olivia, she refused to listen and even accused Austin of using her son as a pawn in his battle for a piece of ELQ. Eventually, Olivia couldn’t ignore the signs, and Leo was diagnosed with Autism. Olivia and Ned promised to take care of one another as well as Leo.</p>