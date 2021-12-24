Jill Johnson/JPI

“Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!”

It’s Christmas Eve and time for families across the globe to get together to create new holiday memories. General Hospital fave Steve Burton, who was recently let go from the ABC soap as Jason, gave his fans a glimpse inside one of his special performances with his adorable daughter Brooklyn.

“I’ve never fancied myself as a singer but when my 7-year-old angel/daughter Brooklyn said, ‘Daddy, let’s sing a duet for Christmas!’ How could I say no? Our producer caught this,” Burton shared along with a video of the father/daughter duo singing the Christmas classic “Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” He then wished his fans a “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year” and cheered, “Brooklyn rocks!” And we have to agree, she certainly does — as does her daddy!

Fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet video and while The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) commented, “This is precious,” Burton’s BFF and former castmate Bradford Anderson (Spinelli) had some fun of his own. A few days ago, his wife commented on what the daytime star was wearing and asked if he was trying to dress like Burton. Of his Stone Cold getup, Kimberly McCullough (ex-Robin) stated, “Pretty damn good.”

Before we all set out to make new holiday memories this year, take a moment to browse through our General Hospital gift guide for some last-minute treats in the photo gallery below — you’ll even find something for that “stone cold” fan on your list!