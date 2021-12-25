John Paschal/JPI

Oh, how they grow but some of their young traits carry on into adulthood.

There have been quite a few daytime actors sharing photos and videos of their cats these days and General Hospital’s Jon Lindstrom (Kevin/Ryan) is the latest to make our hearts melt over the cuteness factor. The ABC soap star posted some then-and-now photos of his and wife Cady McClain’s (Days of Our Lives, ex-Jennifer; All My Children, Dixie) furbaby with the caption, “What a difference a few years makes.”

In the first photo, the grey tabby was just a kitten, lying on its back, taking a nap with no worries in the world. And the second shot featured the same ball of fur, sound asleep and snuggled up against Lindstrom. “Same cat…” he shared. “Same lap, same snore.”

Earlier this month, his former Port Charles castmate, Michelle Stafford (ex-Nina; The Young and the Restless, Phyllis), showed fans her “pretty girl” and explained, “It took her a bit to warm up to us… over a year actually. She is such a sweet baby.”

And Zach Tinker (Days of Our Lives, Sonny) posted a video of his new baby and stated, “She lives here now.” Yep, right in the hood of his sweatshirt!

Then there was Christian LeBlanc (Young & Restless, Michael) who “spent 20 minutes looking for [his] cat.”

Now that we’ve all had our fill of adorable kitties, we invite our readers to have a look at other soapy then-and-now photos featured in our gallery below.