General Hospital’s Ava May Soon Find Herself Torn Between Not Only Good and Evil But Nikolas and [Spoiler]
ABC screenshot (2)
The reformed conniver just might wind up being tempted by more than the dark side.
General Hospital has on its hands a real rarity in Ava and Nikolas: a happy couple. Which any soap viewer could tell you means that they can’t possibly stay that way, not for long. And already on the canvas, we may have the third leg in a looming love triangle: Nikolas’ uncle, Victor.
We know, we know, he’s all about Obrecht. If you can get past the fact that the object of your affection shot you, yeah, that is one serious obsession. But like the old song says, “If you can’t be with the one you love, love the one you’re with.” Or, in Victor’s case, the one Nikolas is with.
And that Victor would be drawn to Ava is a no-brainer. He’d see in her not only a rare beauty but a fellow schemer, someone who’s capable of doing what it takes to survive in this big, bad world. And in Victor, Ava might see a kindred spirit, a passion’s plaything whose dark side can get so dark, it’s impossible to see the light.
More: Watch Laura Wright’s son grow up before your eyes
So far, of course, the duo have been as chilly toward one another as one of Ava’s martinis. But where there’s ice, there’s often fire just beneath the surface. Consider, for instance, the way she looks at Victor in the soap’s latest promo. (Watch it below.) And it would be just like her to feel a pull toward her husband’s uncle. Remember, her past loves have included not one but two serial killers (Paul and Ryan).
View this post on Instagram
What do you think? Would General Hospital drop Ava into the center of a love triangle that could also double as a family feud?