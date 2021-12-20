ABC

She’s as big a fan of Amanda Setton’s as we are!

The best way to tell what an actor is really like probably isn’t by asking the actor him or herself. Who among us has that much objectivity about ourselves, right? No, the best way to tell what an actor is like is to take it from one of their co-stars — which is why right about now we’re feeling like we know General Hospital scene stealer Amanda Setton a whole lot better.

“Since Amanda doesn’t have social media, I get that you guys don’t have a good understanding about what she’s like as a person,” began Kirsten Storms (Maxie) on Instagram, “so [I’m-a] give you the lowdown” on Brook Lynn’s portrayer.

And? And? What’s she like? “She’s wonderfully honest, open, loving, gorgeous, really [bleeping] funny, an effortlessly badass actor — can I get an amen to this, please? — a fantastic mama to three gorgeous kids, a great listener, an even better advice giver and a really supportive friend.”

Storms could go on, too. “There are many more positive things I could say,” she noted, “but I’m parked in front of Target and don’t have time to make this as long as it should be.”

Still, Storms had to give Setton a shout-out since “Amanda’s birthday was a few days ago.”

More: What the General Hospital exits *really* mean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

With that, Storms invited fans to send the birthday girl their well wishes, which you can also do in the comments below. And while you’re here, you can check out a photo gallery of more real-life soap gal pals below.