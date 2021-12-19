Priscilla Grant/Everett Collection.

The Mathison family Christmas is like one big Hallmark movie.

It’s the holiday season and some soap stars are all-in when it comes to celebrating Christmas, including General Hospital‘s Cameron Mathison. Not only is he starring in GAC Family’s A Kindhearted Christmas this year, but he and his family also “have so many traditions” that he described as “so sweet and special” to Soaps.com.

He and wife Vanessa get an early start on decorating by getting their tree up “the weekend of Thanksgiving” with their kids, daughter Leila and son Lucas — and it’s a family affair with designated duties, too. “My wife does the lights,” he shared with us. “The kids and I, everybody does the ornaments and then I do the finishing garland touches and stuff.” His Christmas Eve also sounds like one of the cozy holiday movies he’s starred in because they “always go ice skating at night” and then it’s time for a few cherished tales.

“On Christmas Eve, regardless of how old the kids are, we read Twas the Night Before Christmas,” Mathison continued. “Then, we read a story called The Gift of the Magi, a beautiful story about the true act of giving. And then it’s a story called, The Happy Prince, which is also about real pure giving.” This year, there is one activity that is going to take on an even more special meaning because it honors the legacy of the actor’s mother, Loretta Mathison, who passed away from brain cancer in October.

“We bake sugar cookies every Christmas,” he reminisced. “My mom was a kid growing up with her mom and she did it with me and my brother as kids. And now, my kids do it. There are so many traditions that we do.” Mathison and his family sure know how to go full-out when it comes to the holidays — and this year will be even more meaningful with carrying on his mother’s memory.

Mathison gives us more holiday scoop on his A Kindhearted Christmas and why we all go wild for these movies, plus insight on his debut at General Hospital and what is happening with Pine Valley.