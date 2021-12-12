Jill Johnson/JPI

Girls just want to have fun.

Anyone who watches General Hospital knows that Carly isn’t a fan of Nina or Ava. In fact, they are sworn enemies. But have you ever wondered whether or not the actresses have a special bond in real-life? Well, Laura Wright shared a photo on Instagram that revealed just how she feels about castmates Maura West and Cynthia Watros.

“I love these ladies,” Wright expressed with numerous hashtags that relayed how grateful she is for the girls and how they always find themselves laughing when together.

Considering how close they all are, it must be hard for Wright to keep a straight face in scenes with West and Watros — and them with her. Carly has had an ongoing feud with Ava for years and some of their interactions have almost led to major blows. It’s only been recently that the characters have worked to get along for Avery’s sake. Then there’s Nina… even though she’s been at the end of Carly’s wrath as of late, it’s safe to say we haven’t seen anything yet. Wait until Carly finds out exactly how far Nina’s feelings for Sonny go — and his for her!

More: Laura Wright’s mini-me’s life in pictures

The way their characters interact in Port Charles, given the stars’ friendship, only proves what great actresses they are, which is really no surprise since they all have won Daytime Emmys for one soap or another.

