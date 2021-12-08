General Hospital’s Carlys Reach Out as Jacklyn Zeman Says a Bittersweet Goodbye to the Four-Legged Family Member ‘Who Brought So Much Love Into Our Lives’
Sigh. Deep sigh.
All of our fellow animal lovers will relate to the heaviness in our hearts as we report that Jacklyn Zeman’s dog has passed away. “God Bless Maddie Girl in heaven,” Instagrammed the actress. “She crossed over Rainbow Bridge this past weekend.”
To those of us who consider our four-legged friends family, it’s a devastating blow, we understand. “She brought so much love and happiness into all our lives,” said the General Hospital legend, who’s played Bobbie off and on since 1977. “Our family will treasure the good times and the love that we have shared forever.”
Among those expressing their condolences were not one but two Emmy winners who have played Zeman’s General Hospital daughter. Laura Wright, aka the current Carly, responded with a series of crying emojis. And Tamara Braun, who has since returned to Days of Our Lives as Ava, wrote, “Oh, Jackie… I’m so sorry.
“I know how much love you two shared,” she continued. “Sending you mine now and always. Love you, Mama.”
It seems like only yesterday — but was actually more than a year ago — that Zeman was sharing cheerful pics like this. “I am always happy just hanging with Maddie Girl,” she wrote. “Love her so much.”
She was great with the wee ones, too. “Curious and calm,” Zeman captioned a pic with granddaughter Kennedy. “It’s all good.”
