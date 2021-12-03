Jill Johnson/JPI

‘Tis the season to be jolly — or not.

General Hospital’s Dominic Zamprogna (Dante) recently took his family out Christmas tree shopping for the holiday season ahead. Once the task was complete, the ABC soap star had his wife Linda and their three daughters Anbilliene, Eliana and Adeline stand in front of their vehicle for a family photo.

With the big tree strapped on the top of their SUV, everyone pulled their masks down and was all smiles except Adeline, who decided to keep hers on but clearly didn’t mimic the expression on her mom and sisters’ faces. “This was supposed to be about the tree,” Zamprogna playfully remarked, followed by a scowl-face emoji, as well as a laughing one — all in fun.

While we can see why everyone was so excited to pose for the pic — given how hard it can sometimes be to find the perfect tree — we can understand where Adeline was coming from. Hey, maybe she just wanted to get home and start decorating it. In any case, the photo was too adorable not to share!

More: Kelly Monaco tweets a loving message to castmate

And while we are on the subject of holidays, over Halloween, Zamprogna posted a hip photo of him and his “H’ween posse.”

Again, adorable!

Have you put up your tree yet? The days are ticking away and before you know it, the holidays will be here. If you have a soap fan on your nice list that you still haven’t found a gift for, we have you covered. Browse through our General Hospital gift guide in the photo gallery below.