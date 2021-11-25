ABC

A moment in time could be the last for this group of castmates.

All of the rumors were finally put to rest on November 23 when Steve Burton confirmed that he had been let go by General Hospital, due to the mandates that had been put in place on the ABC soap. Even though he had applied for medical and religious exemptions, both were denied.

On November 19, Jason’s fate appeared to be sealed — or was it? — when gunfire erupted and the tunnels beneath Cassadine Island collapsed, leaving him buried in the rumble. And in a subsequent episode, Anna received word that there was no sign of life when the search team scanned the area. So, was this the last we’d see of Burton as Jason?

His co-star Kelly Thiebaud (Britt) shared a group photo on the set via Instagram along with Burton, Cameron Mathison (Drew) and Kathleen Gati (Liesl). Their castmate Johnny Wactor (Brando) gave a big shoutout to everyone for their “great scenes” while Mathison sent his love with a series of heart emojis.

But the question remains… Is this Burton’s last photo from the set? We have a feeling that fans can rest easy in knowing that Jason will return, given that back-from-the-dead storylines are what make the soap world go round. But like you, should Jason return, we’ll have to wait and see if Burton will reprise the role or if the show will recast the character.

