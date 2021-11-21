ABC

And how was your Saturday evening? Because from the looks of it, the twosome’s was more fun.

“About last night… ” With those three words, Kirsten Storms captioned an Instagram photo of herself and daughter Harper that was so joyful, you couldn’t glance at it without cracking a smile. If a camera could capture a laugh, that was what it would look like.

According to the General Hospital leading lady’s hashtag, she and her 7-year-old with former husband Brandon Barash (Jake, Days of Our Lives) were having a “hotel dance party of two.” And quite a party it appeared to be, too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

Is that a hint of synchronized choreography? Impressive!

Regular readers of Soaps.com — and if you’re not a regular reader, why ever not? — already know that Maxie’s portrayer regularly shares pics from her adventures with her little girl… who isn’t that little anymore. As Mom noted earlier this month, “This kid is growing up too fast.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

Since Harper’s not a baby anymore, she’s been losing her baby teeth. See for yourself, in this sweet snap from August.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms)

You can follow along Harper’s whole life story so far in a photo-filled timeline that takes the soap stars’ daughter from her “debut” up to the present. Then, if you’re in the mood for some more cute, check out our photo gallery of some of daytime’s most adorable moppets ever.