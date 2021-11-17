General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison Opens Up About a Gratifying But ‘Emotional Night’
John Paschal/JPI
Daytime star shares memories to let those suffering from cancer know that they are not alone.
On Saturday, November 13, General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) took center stage at The 30th Annual Gateway for Cancer Research Cures Gala and though he’s been an advocate for the disease, having been on his own cancer journey, being involved at this year’s event was extra special. “Such a meaningful night… About 15 days after my mom lost her battle with brain cancer,” the ABC soap star shared. “I knew it was going to be a tough one for me.”
Back in October, Mathison took to social media to pay tribute to his mother Loretta. “You were there for me in my absolute toughest times.” So when Gateway heard about her passing, they informed him that if he needed to cancel they would understand. However, deep down he knew he couldn’t — he “had to be here for this.” Not just for his mom or for his own cancer journey but for “the millions of others affected by this horrible, relentless disease.”
And we’re happy to report that the event raised “over $4,000,000 to fund innovative research to help those with cancer feel better and live longer!”
He then shared a few more photos from the special night and in the third one, with Mathison at the podium, his sentiment was clear… “It was an emotional night sharing my mom’s and my cancer stories but so happy I did.”
If you’d like to help with the cause, please visit Gateway for Cancer Research.
