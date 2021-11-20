Craig Sjodin/ABC

”What feels magical about life…”

General Hospital’s Wes Ramsey (Peter) and Laura Wright (Carly) often give fans a glimpse inside their personal adventures as a couple on social media. Having been together for four years now, the ABC soap star took some time to reflect on their relationship and the woman who has been by his side.

“When you find the balance of laughter and trust, the freedom to embody and empower your truth, that best friend, listener and reflection of what feels magical about life, know that you’ve arrived where you were always meant to be, but also believe that you deserve to be there,” he expressed. “Thank you for helping me to see the best man that I could be.”

And Wright isn’t shy about the way for feels when it comes to her “handsome fella,” and in one of her latest posts about Ramsey, along with a beautiful photo of the couple, she shared, “Such a beautiful night dancing under the stars with my handsome fella – [he] has moves!”

In case you missed it, Ramsey had something else to be thankful for recently — a big soapy, celebratory milestone. November 14 marked the anniversary of his debut as Peter and since the moment his character stepped into Port Charles four years ago, he has been appreciative of the viewers. “To all the fans who have stuck by me, to the ones I’ve won over from time to time and even all the rest that I’m still working on, it has been one of the great privileges of my life to perform for you and try to keep you entertained these last four years.”

