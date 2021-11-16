ABC (2), ABC screenshot

Don’t worry, the actress can handle herself in the Britt/Jason/Sam couple wars.

While General Hospital’s Britt has been trapped on a Greek island with her dastardly half brother, Peter, her portrayer Kelly Thiebaud has been roaming free in the Twitterverse, offering musings about life and prompting us to ask big questions like: Why can’t we all just get along? In fact, that’s probably something the actress herself was asking after a fan of the show came at her for a tweet — and a pretty innocuous one at that!

“I think I’d be really good at going undercover,” Britt’s portrayer wrote on Twitter before going on to muse that she’d “be a damn good investigator.”

I think I’d be really good at going undercover. Im not sure what that says about me on a personal level but professionally, I’d be a damn good investigator. — kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) November 14, 2021

And we’re here for this confidence! Just be careful, please. If daytime taught us anything, it’s that sleuthing is a very dangerous profession, and even something as basic as exposing an extramarital affair will more than likely end with a plot being hatched against you. Still, most fans were all for the idea, with one responding, “Speaking as someone who background-checked a stalker in my DMs and put them on blast, I salute this energy.”

👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) November 15, 2021

Thiebaud offered a robust round of applause. Actually, we’ll do the same. Bravo.

Not everyone was pleased with the tweet, though. And while we aren’t quite sure why anyone would feel the need to offer an unkind word in response to Thiebaud’s musings, this is the internet, and nothing surprises us anymore.

“You are no Sam,” one hater accused. Gasp — no!

But if Thiebaud was shocked to find out this news, she didn’t show it.

“I know,” the actress replied. “I’m Kelly.”

I know. I’m Kelly. — kelly thiebaud (@kellythiebaud) November 15, 2021

Mic drop.

Sam, of course, is a private eye and a damn good investigator, but that’s neither here nor there. Sadly, though, hell hath no fury like a soap-couple superfan scorned, and now that Sam’s moved on with Dante, and Jason and Britt had their Canadian tryst, viewers are adjusting to a new reality without JaSam.

But c’mon, folks, don’t take it out on the actors. They’re just doing their jobs. And, really, if they weren’t great at them, none of us would care to begin with. So kudos to Thiebaud for handling a social-media troll with grace and humor. It certainly put a smile on our faces!

