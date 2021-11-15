General Hospital Heartthrob Reveals a Wild New Look — as Well as the Good Deed He’s Trying to Get Done
Jill Johnson/JPI
Former daytime star asks others to “please help me help her help them” over the holidays.
It’s been some time since we’ve seen General Hospital alum Ryan Carnes (ex-Lucas) on the ABC soap and while looking through Instagram over the weekend, we almost missed him. But we stopped and said, “Hey, wait a minute… isn’t that…” then put the scroll on our mouse in reverse and sure enough, there he was with a whole new look!
However, the main objective of his post wasn’t to share his new longer, curly hairdo… Carnes had a special message for fans in hopes that they would join him in helping a woman and her two young boys over the holidays. “‘Tis the season to make some wishes come true and help some folks out,” he began. “Sadly, I know that there are many families out there right now that could use lots of extra love and support.”
He then gave his followers direct insight to a family that he knows — one that is in need of help. “This family consists of a mother, who is a survivor of severe physical, emotional, and sexual abuse — and her two young boys. A friend of mine is doing God’s work and helping them get back on their feet, so please help me help her help them.” He explained that fans could go to Amazon, via a link in his Instagram bio, and gift them anonymously from the wish list within.
We commend Carnes for getting the word out about this mom and her kids. Unfortunately there are so many families out there that need support and if you are looking to lend a helping hand this holiday season, now is your chance.
It was nice to catch up with Carnes and get a glimpse at the actor’s new hairdo. In fact, he’s not the first soap star that’s made us look twice while scrolling around social media. Be sure to view our gallery below filled with photos of various soap actors’ new looks.