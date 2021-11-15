Jill Johnson/JPI

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor shares news away from the ABC soap.

It’s been a while now since rumors starting circulating that General Hospital vet Steve Burton could possibly be leaving the role of Jason — a role he’s been playing on and off since 1992. Though there has been no official word from the actor or the ABC soap, Burton has been pretty vocal on social media as of late. But the question is, does it mean anything regarding his daytime status?

As many know by now, General Hospital has put in place a COVID-19 vaccine mandate to ensure everyone at the studio stays safe during this ongoing pandemic. Though Burton hasn’t voiced his stance on the mandate, news came last week that one actor was leaving the show and the rumors continue to fly that he won’t be the last.

Previously Burton shared videos to announce various appearances in such cities as Syracuse and Rochester, New York, and continued to do so on Saturday. Along with a photo of his pal Bradford Anderson (Spinelli), Burton revealed that they were in Sacramento and stated, “We can’t wait to see you guys!”

Following the event, he posted a goodbye photo with Anderson and shouted, “We did it! Sacramento never disappoints. Ever.”

Then on Sunday, he spent some time with his beautiful daughter and expressed, “Having some fun with the Brooks,” and wished everyone a great day.

However, does all of this traveling mean his show status has changed? We’d like to know as much as you and will keep you posted when any official information is released.

While we wait for answers on whether or not the popular actor will be keeping his character in Port Charles — with the same face — join us as we take a look at some of the burning questions surrounding our favorite soaps and primetime shows then reflect on Burton’s time on the soap in the photo gallery below… from the boy next door to a stone-cold hitman.