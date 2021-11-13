Craig Sjodin/ABC

Warning: The pictures below are kinda grody.

Some of us know better. Some of us know that the kitchen just isn’t the place for us. And yet some of us still march in there hoping that this time will be different, this time we’ll make something that would make Padma Lakshmi drool on Top Chef or earn a handshake from Paul Hollywood on The Great British Baking Show.

So we feel ya, Nancy Lee Grahn.

On November 12, the General Hospital leading lady revealed that she was “at urgent care because I tried to cook.

“Let that be a lesson to all of you,” she added playfully.

Turned out, Alexis’ portrayer had so badly hurt herself, she practically needed a seamstress to sew her finger back together. “Five stitches if you want dinner,” she joked. “The name of my new cooking show.”

Sympathetic as the Emmy winner’s pals were, they were also quick to prescribe laughter as the best medicine. “Don’t invite me for dinner,” cracked Rebecca Budig, whose return as Hayden we’re still eagerly anticipating.

More: General Hospital troublemaker primed for comeback?

“I just threw up,” Instagrammed Lisa LoCicero (Olivia). “Don’t cook!” See, this is why we put the warning at the top of the post, for those readers who might be, let’s say, weak of stomach.

