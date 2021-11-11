ABC

Whether he’s still on the soap, he was at least at the soap.

Since General Hospital implemented its COVID-19 vaccine mandate to safeguard the health and well-being of its cast and crew, one actor has already passed through the revolving door. And the talk gets ever louder that Steve Burton will be next.

Thus far, the Daytime Emmy winner, who has played Jason Quartermaine Morgan off and on since 1991, has said bupkis, about either his stance on the mandate or his status with the soap. However, on November 10, he sent a videotaped message to his fans that had been taped in front of the studio. He was even wearing Jason’s trademark black T-shirt from Baby Gap.

Seriously, does the character own any other clothes?

But the topic wasn’t whether he would be continuing on as the Port Charles Mafia’s go-to tough guy. The actor was promoting an appearance in Syracuse next month — “early Christmas for me,” he called it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Burton (@1steveburton)

More: General Hospital star trolls hater online

The actor’s Instagram followers wanted to read into the clip that talk of an imminent exit was just that: talk. “Does this mean you’re not leaving?” asked bravoblogbitch. “I’d die!”

“Why film something in front of General Hospital studios,” mused pghshauna19, “if you no longer work there?”

“Steve,” wrote dvdgoddess_75, “I, too, hope this means you’re not leaving.”

If Burton were to exit General Hospital, it wouldn’t be the first time. He walked in 2012, at which point he joined rival soap The Young and the Restless as Dylan McAvoy, the surprise son of Nikki Newman and Paul Williams. Prior to getting his big break on ABC’s lone remaining daytime drama, he played Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives.

Whether we are near the end of Burton’s stay in Port Charles, you can still get your Jason fix via the below photo gallery, which revisits the shootouts and love-ins that made Stone Cold red-hot.