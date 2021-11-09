ABC

“You deserve all the pretty things,” Maxie’s portrayer told her co-star.

On November 8, Kirsten Storms revealed a General Hospital castmate who is near and dear to her heart — as well as the way she showed her affection for said castmate.

In an Instagram post that gave us the warm-fuzzies just looking at it, Maxie’s portrayer called Cynthia Watros (Nina) “a ray of sunshine in this world. A truly kind and genuine person. A woman who supports other women — and means it.

“I adore her,” she added. Yep, we were getting that impression. (Having met Watros, we get it, too.)

And Storms knew just the way to express her affection for Watros, who heaven knows gets very little love on screen as Port Charles’ latest pariah. “I made her a sweater,” Storms said. Knitting, after all, is “my love language.

“Enjoy, Cynthia,” she continued. “You deserve all the pretty things.”

Watros is in excellent company, being on the receiving end of one of Storms’ creations. As regular readers of Soaps.com might recall, the avid knitter previously stitched together a garment for Harper, her 7-year-old daughter with former General Hospital co-star Brandon Barash (ex-Johnny; now Jake, Days of Our Lives).

