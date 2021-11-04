Amid a Proud-Dad Moment, General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Reveals His Surprising Reaction to His Son’s Dream Career

Speaking of his proud papa’s Port Charles character, Sonny will be faced with numerous challenges in the coming weeks, as will those around him, including his son Dante. Get a glimpse of what’s ahead in our November Sweeps previews and predictions gallery below.

All we can say is… with a teacher like Benard, a Daytime Emmy Award-winning actor, there will likely be more roles in Joshua’s future.

Joshua’s dreams of becoming an actor became true when he landed his first role in his father’s 2017 film The Ghost and the Whale and he even appeared as a young Sonny on General Hospital the following year. Plus, just this October, he tuned up as a teenager in the ABC hit series Station 19 .

As readers can see in the video that the soap star shared on his Instagram, Joshua did just that and Benard admitted, “I’ve been his teacher for four years.” That may be the case when it comes to tips on acting, but he made it very clear that “as far as piano, guitar and singing” goes Joshua is “what you call self-taught.” After watching his performance, we can see why his father is so proud of his talented boy!

And like any child, Joshua argued the point and adamantly stated, “Dad, yes I do.” Having been in the business for many years, and probably realizing that sometimes it’s best to challenge our children, Benard finally told his son, “Prove to me that you’ll work hard.”

Like any father, General Hospital’s Maurice Benard (Sonny) has always wanted the best for his son. So, when Joshua came to him at the age of 13 and said, “Dad, I want to be an actor,” the ABC soap vet simply replied, “No, you don’t.”

