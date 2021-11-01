General Hospital Preview: Britt and Jason Share a Close Moment While Searching for Obrecht — Plus, Brook Lynn and Maxie Plot to Stop Gladys Dead in Her Tracks
ABC screenshot
Cyrus continues to remain a problem for Port Charles.
In the preview for General Hospital for the week of November 1 – 5, Maxie and Brook Lynn could be in big trouble. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.
After being blackmailed by Gladys, who knows Valentin is not Bailey’s father, BLQ made a b-line to find and warn Maxie. This week, Maxie tells BLQ they must stop Gladys, and Brook Lynn wants to stop her dead in her tracks!
After Shawn told Spencer his hunch that Nikolas had Hayden shot, Spencer confronted his father down by the launch. He demands the truth, and it looks as though the answer Spencer gets wasn’t the one was he hoping for — he physically shoves his father away from him.
Over in Greece, Britt and Jason continue to try to locate Obrecht, along with Peter. However, they have no idea that Drew is alive, brainwashed, and being forced to be Peter’s supersoldier. As they get closer to the truth, they appear to be getting closer to one another again.
Back in Port Charles, Sonny confesses to Carly — no not about Nina! He tells her that there is a call she should know about. That’s for sure the call he got from Cyrus because in the next scene Dante is questioning his father if he knows something about Renault.
Video: General Hospital/Facebook