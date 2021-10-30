Craig Sjodin/ABC

And just like that, she’s a year old.

Anyone who follows General Hospital’s Laura Wright (Carly) on Instagram knows just how much her Golden Doodle Kimba means to the ABC soap star. And to honor her and boyfriend Wes Ramsey’s (Peter) “beautiful shaggy girl” she posted 10 adorable photos of the pup for her birthday and expressed, “Oh we adore you! You are just perfect.”

Kimba’s life in pictures includes moments throughout her first year from snuggles with Wright and Ramsey, to solo time with her mom and dad, as well as tongue-wagging shots that are sure to make your heart melt. Ramsey commented on the post with the hashtag “#ourbabygirl.”

Wright recently shared photos from her trip to Washington, D.C. with Ramsey and upon their return she posted a sweet pic of Kimba captioned, “Look who’s home.” Follower jackiegunn10 commented, “I wonder who’s happier, her or mom and dad!”

Ramsey included their furbaby in a photo with Wright to honor his girlfriend on her birthday, along with the message, “Thank you for being my partner and laughing at our silly things. Thank you for being my girl and believing in magic with me… I love you Laura.”

And earlier this year, he commented on just how fast their pup was growing — and how she was making their hearts explode with love! “Just when I thought I knew the capacities of love, you blew the doors right off. I love watching you grow up so fast,” he stated. “You teach me (and challenge me) daily and now that you’re here, I can’t imagine life without you.”

It's very clear that Wright and Ramsey are a couple in love with each other — and their special Golden Doodle girl!