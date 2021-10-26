Jill Johnson/JPI

Friends come out to support one of their own.

We wanted to take a moment to send our deepest condolences to General Hospital’s Cameron Mathison (Drew) on the passing of his mother Loretta. The ABC soap star paid tribute to the woman who “left this world a better place.”

Along with a series of 10 photos, Mathison shared a very touching message to his mom, “You were the center of our family with so much love and devotion for all of us. You were there for me in my absolute toughest times, and celebrated all my successes with so much love and enthusiasm.”

Mathison who, after his two-year cancer checkup, revealed earlier this month that he was cancer-free, vowed to be there for his mother following her brain cancer diagnosis in 2019 — just like she had been there for him. “I have so many beautiful and incredible memories I don’t even know where to start,” he continued. “You will always be with me in my heart.”

The daytime actor closed out the heartfelt post by saying, “I love you and miss you so much I can’t put into words.”

General Hospital castmate Laura Wright (Carly) sent her love, “My thoughts are with you and your family,” while his former All My Children co-star Alicia Minshew (Kendall) expressed, “I love you and am calling you now. My heart just sank. Your beautiful mother is with you now and always. Sending prayers to you and your family my sweet friend.”

Some of Mathison’s Hallmark family commented as well. Lacey Chabert stated, “I’m so sorry. We are praying for you and sending your family all our love,” as Danica McKellar shared, “I’m holding you and your family in my thoughts and prayers, and I’m wishing you peace and love in your hearts during this transition. As a mom of a precious boy myself, I can promise you she is with you, always.”

Again, we will keep the actor in our thoughts during this difficult time and have enjoyed seeing these beautiful photos of him and his mom.