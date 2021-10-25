ABC screenshot

There will be justice, but will the truth also be revealed?

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 25 – 29, Nina has her day in court. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Last week while talking to Sonny, Nina was arrested for fraud and identity theft. In the latest preview, Sonny confronts Carly about Nina’s arrest and asks if it was her. She’s gobsmacked, and neither yet realize this was Michael’s doing. Carly however feels Nina is responsible for her own actions and what she did to Sonny.

At the PCPD, Ava has brought Scott in to defend Nina. Scott notes, “Rich fashion editor holds mystery man hostage.” Meanwhile, Jax, who is not on the best terms with Michael after blackmailing him so that Nina could see Wiley, speaks to his former step-son about Nina’s predicament. Michael wants Nina to pay for stealing nine months of his father’s life.

As the court is called into session, Sonny, Carly Michael and Jax are all there as Nina faces the music, along with Ava and Scott. How will she plead? And if under oath, Nina could be forced to reveal her and “Mike’s” relationship.

Let us know in the comments if you think Sonny will step up to help Nina, or if Nina could be looking at facing time. Perhaps she’ll become roommates with Alexis at her cushy white-collar prison?

Video: General Hospital/Facebook