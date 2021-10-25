General Hospital Alum Gives Her Son the Sweetest Shock On His 12th Birthday: ‘How Dare You!’
Jill Johnson/JPI
Daytime alum makes her boy’s wishes come true.
On Thursday, October 21, former General Hospital actress Emme Rylan (ex-Lulu) and her family celebrated her son Jackson’s 12th birthday with one heck of a surprise. Gathered around a big box with his brother Levi and sister Dakota, Jackson opened the present to reveal the most adorable pug puppy! The kids were in shock and couldn’t believe their eyes as Jackson hugged his new little furbaby.
As the pup licked his face Jackson gushed with excitement, “Oh my gosh, oh you are amazing.” He contained his screams of joy and looked into the camera at his mom and reminded her, “You said no. How dare you.” He then expressed his love to the pup and took him out of the box for some snuggles and asked, “Is it a boy or a girl?” And guess what? It’s a boy!
With his siblings joining in on the welcoming community, Levi wondered what they were going to name him. Jackson didn’t know just yet but Dakota had a suggestion, “Why don’t we name him Cake?” Everyone giggled but Jackson just couldn’t stop telling his new friend, “I love you so much.”
Over the weekend, Rylan posted a few outside photos of Jackson’s pug, including one with Dakota getting in some snuggle time, and simply stated, “In. Love.” However, one hashtag clearly stands out and revealed that they still couldn’t decide on a name.
