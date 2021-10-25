General Hospital’s Maurice Benard Unleashes His Passions in a Blast From the Past — Plus, How Son Joshua Helped Make It Happen
Twenty-one years after the Daytime Emmy winner shot the short film, it’s been remastered in HD.
Everything old is new again: General Hospital leading man Maurice Benard has a new short film coming out on DVD… that actually isn’t new at all, Digital Journal reports. Though Passions — no relation to the NBC soap of the same name — has been remastered in HD, the drama was actually filmed two decades ago.
In it, a baby-faced Benard plays a priest confronted by a gun-toting woman who appears to be as likely to make a killing as a confession. Its writer and producer is Susan Black, who co-authored the soap star’s bestselling memoir, Nothing General About It: How Love (and Lithium) Saved Me On and Off General Hospital.
How is Benard’s son Joshua involved? He contributed new music to the remaster. (And it would have to be new, too; the 16-year-old wasn’t even born when the movie was made!)
You can watch the trailer for the Passions below.
In other Benard news, Sonny’s portrayer posted a hilarious Instagram story over the weekend in which he was befuddled by a particular beverage at General Hospital son Chad Duell’s steampunk-inspired wedding to Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope (Sally). “Never had black water before,” he decided in the end. “[Tasted] pretty damn good.”
While you’re here, celebrate Benard’s on-screen family with the below photo gallery, which reveals how all of the Corinthoses are connected (no matter how much they may sometimes want to disconnect!).
