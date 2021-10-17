John Paschal/JPI

The collection of images is as good a pick-me-up as… gee, we dunno. Ice cream? Sunshine? They’re an extremely good perker-upper.

When General Hospital leading man Steve Burton dropped a heart-melting photo of himself with daughter Brooklyn making the most of a day at Disneyland over the weekend, it got us to thinking all over again, “Gee, they grow up fast.”

It seems like only yesterday, doesn’t it, that Jason’s portrayer was announcing to the world that wife Sherée had ushered into the world Makena and Jack’s baby sister. But in fact, that was…

A Long Time Ago in a Galaxy Far Away

OK, maybe not the “galaxy far away” part. But it was seven years ago this July that Dad introduced the world to “my sleeping beauty,” adding, “I love you,” as if the look on his face wasn’t conveying that sentiment to the nth degree.

Young Blue Eyes

Brooklyn wouldn’t even know what social media was for years, yet she’d already become an Instagram darling at six months old. She “says hi and goodnight,” Dad reported just after New Year 2015. “Aww,” responded the world.

Smiles for Miles

When Burton revealed his precious Valentine in 2015, all our hearts grew three sizes that day. If there was a way that the moppet could’ve been any cuter, we don’t know what it is!

Dance Fever

Blame it on the boogie! In January of 2016, Burton captured on video “Brooklyn gettin’ her groove on… Uh-oh.”

‘Cue Oran Juice Jones’

In the summer of 2016, Burton shared an adorable photo that was just “me and my little girlfriend walking in the rain.”

Like Father, Like Daughter

Early on, it became obvious that Brooklyn would be a melody maker. Her harmonica-playing was “music to my ears, at least,” said Dad, who sings with his soap pals in the band Port Chuck.

No Pictures, Please

Shortly after Valentine’s Day in 2017, Brooklyn demonstrated for Pop how her face could go through a whole wide range of emotions — until she suddenly made it clear that she was done being his muse for the day.

Top Chef

By 2017, it was becoming clear that Brooklyn was a real Renaissance woman. In addition to her aptitude for music, she “helped Mom make some awesome protein muffins,” Burton reported. They appeared to have passed her own taste test, too.

‘Daddy’s Little Girl’

Where else would Brooklyn want to be when she woke up from her nap but by her father’s side?

‘It’s a Party Up in Here’

Brooklyn wasn’t fussed in the least by Dad’s “Flock of Seagulls hair” when they spent a well-earned TGIF watching Bubble Guppies together.

‘Not Our Last Christmas’

Over the holidays in 2017, Burton was joined on an impromptu duet of Wham!’s classic by none other than Brooklyn. “No autotune,” he added. Ha.

California Girls

Burton channeled Tina Turner in the summer of 2018 when he captioned a shot of Brooklyn and Makena on the beach, “Simply the best.” No wonder he’s such a “grateful dad.”

The Ladybug in Red

Burton’s “first dance recital with the Brooks [went] awesome,” he exclaimed in 2019. Even more impressive was that Brooklyn pulled off her moves despite the fact that “Dad has two left feet.”

Life’s a Beach

After a day of fun in the sun, Burton indulged Brooklyn in “her favorite way of transportation” — riding on his shoulders!

Blondes Have More Fun

Burton’s hair was almost as light as Brooklyn’s for a hot minute there in the summer of 2020.

No Ordinary (Cuppa) Joe

In the spring of 2021, Burton was able to enjoy two of his favorite things at once: “laughs and coffee with this one” — this one being, of course, Brooklyn.

Wish We Were There

As summer turned to fall in 2021, Burton wished us a great Sunday — even as it was obvious that he and Brooklyn were going to be having an even better one. How could they not? They were at Disneyland!

