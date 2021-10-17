ABC screenshot

Sometimes a manager isn’t just a manager but someone near and dear.

After our sister site Deadline reported that talent manager Jenevieve Brewer had passed away, a ripple of sadness went through the entertainment industry, one that cut all the way to Port Charles.

“You were so special,” tweeted Nicholas Alexander Chavez, who plays Spencer on General Hospital. “It was a privilege to know you and work with you.

“I’m so grateful for our time,” he added. “Your generosity, kindness and strength of spirit was an inspiration to me and many others. Thank you for being my manager and my friend. My heart is broken, and I miss you.”

Among Brewer’s other clients were Joseph D’Onofrio, aka a young Tommy in the big-screen classic Goodfellas, and Lauren C. Mayhew, once Josh and Reva’s daughter Marah on Guiding Light.

In response to Chavez’s post, soap fans offered their condolences. “I’m sure you made her very proud,” tweeted Akin tobi. You can say that again! (Just check out the up-and-comer in action below.)

Glenn Beck went on to say that he was “grateful that she played a part in your journey that brought your gifts to all of us General Hospital fans who love you.

“May the memories of her,” he continued, “live in your heart always!”

