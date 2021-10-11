ABC screenshot

Will Carly and Jason come clean with her husband and his best friend?

In the preview for General Hospital for the week of October 11 – 15, the truth about what happened while Sonny was gone is about to be faced. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video.

Carly confronted Britt last week to have a discussion about the fact that her marriage to Jason was going to be real. Britt has already made it clear she’s not taking Jason back and continuing playing second to Carly, and the doctor outright accuses Carly of lying about something. We are betting that is the little fact that Sonny still doesn’t know the marriage wasn’t only about the business. It must leave Carly feeling conflicted because Jason reminds her that they thought Sonny was dead for nine months.

Meanwhile, there is the problem of Sonny’s life as “Mike,” which he hasn’t completely been honest with Carly about. Jax, one of the few people who knew about “Mike” and Nina, reminds him of the other life he lived and left behind. Phyllis’ arrival with some of “Mike’s” things gave Carly a glimpse at that simpler life, but she still has no idea how involved he was with Nina. Phyllis decided to stick around Port Charles for the time being as she has unfinished business with Nina as well. As the two come face-to-face, Sonny interrupts their meeting. It’s sure to be an episode that can’t be missed!

Video: General Hospital/Facebook