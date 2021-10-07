ABC (2)

The All My Children alum has been eagerly anticipating this moment.

He didn’t do half-bad, we have to say. On October 7, General Hospital leading man Cameron Mathison shared to Instagram a photo of himself with on-screen sibling Steve Burton. In it, the All My Children vet is “trying to look as tough as my twin brother,” he joked.

But he actually kinda nails it. Maybe Mathison’s face isn’t “stone-cold,” so to speak, but it’s still good and chilly. (And we can’t get enough of the salt-and-pepper beard.)

What was the occasion? Apparently, the actors’ first scenes together as Drew and Jason, respectively. “I’ve been looking forward to working with Steve for a long time,” Mathison said. “Here we go.”

The twosome have been members of the ABC family since the 1990s — Mathison debuted as Ryan on All My Children in ’98, Burton as Jason on General Hospital in ’91. However, their paths never crossed on screen, not until Mathison was tapped to succeed Billy Miller (ex-Billy, The Young and the Restless) as Drew, who was originally believed to be not related to Burton’s Jason but to be Burton’s Jason.

Got all that?

