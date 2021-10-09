General Hospital’s Tyler Christopher Celebrates a Momentous First: Not Just a Turning Point, But It ‘Felt Great’
John Paschal/JPI
Getting back into the grind does wonders for one’s soul.
Earlier this week, fans got a real treat when they were reconnected with Days of Our Lives and General Hospital alum Tyler Christopher (ex-Stefan, ex-Nikolas). After five months, the actor broke his social media silence and shared a photo on the beach during a Malibu sunset, as well as others with “friends that are family.” Simply put, he was “glad to be home.”
But that’s not all… Christopher also gave his followers a little glimpse into his “first post pandemic workout” with a photo taken at CrossFit Horsepower fitness center in Studio City, California. In regards to his workout session, the actor stated, “Hit hard, felt great.”
We have to agree with the former daytime star… a good workout always gets the blood pumping and feels fabulous — even if if our muscles tell us otherwise!
In any case, fans were happy to see Christopher back on the social scene. Follower lithiumsunsetlover said, “Good to see your face again,” while rhonda_little urged, “Keep it up, stay strong in every way.” Then there were others who expressed just how much they missed seeing him on their television screens playing Port Charles’ ex-Nikolas and Salem’s ex-Stefan.
More: Tyler Christopher returns to his old stomping grounds
It’s no secret that Christopher made a name for himself on multiple soaps and if you want to view other stars who did the same, we’ve listed 25 daytime actors in our photo gallery below, along with a little flashback on the soap-hopping roles that made them ones to remember. Have a look!